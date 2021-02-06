Breaking News

Murder probe launched after fatal double stabbing in north London

6 February 2021, 20:30 | Updated: 6 February 2021, 20:53

Police have launched a murder probe after a stabbing in Willesden Lane, Kilburn
Police have launched a murder probe after a stabbing in Willesden Lane, Kilburn. Picture: @NW6mum
Ewan Quayle

By Ewan Quayle

A murder probe has been launched following a fatal double stabbing in north west London, Metropolitan Police confirmed.

Officers were called to reports of a knife attack in Kilburn on Saturday afternoon.

London Ambulance Service arrived at the scene on Willesden Lane to find two young men who had suffered stab wounds.

Read more: Man dead and nine injured following spate of stabbings in south London

One of the men, aged in his 20s, was pronounced dead at the scene and his next of kin have been informed.

The second man, believed to be a teenager, was rushed to hospital where his condition has been assessed as critical.

Met Police said an urgent investigation is underway to establish why the incident took place.

A Section 60 order, giving police additional search powers, has been put in place in Brent and the north of Westminster until 9.30am on Sunday morning.

No arrests have been made so far.

The force is asking anybody with information to call 101 quoting CAD 5580/06feb.

It follows a spate of knife attacks in the south of the capital in the past 24 hours, which has left one man dead and 11 others injured.

Officers were called to five reports of stabbings in Croydon between 6.56pm and 9.12pm on Friday and a further attack at around 3pm on Saturday.

Read more: Croydon stabbings: Man knifed in broad daylight day after spate of attacks

One of two men reported to have been injured at a property in Wisbeach Road, Croydon, was found dead at the scene.

His next of kin have been informed and a post-mortem examination will be scheduled in due course.

No arrests have been made in connection with the murder probe and the Met are treating the incidents as isolated.

Chile Protest

Police shooting sets off fiery protests in southern Chile

France floods

Flooding hits French towns as water recedes elsewhere

A baby's birthday party in Mansfield was broken up by police

Party-goers fined £11k after celebrating one-year-old's birthday in a small flat
Metropolitan Police are dealing with another stabbing incident in Croydon

Croydon stabbings: Man knifed in broad daylight day after spate of attacks
Hundreds of people continue to die with Covid-19 each day

Covid-19: UK records 828 deaths and 18,262 cases

China whistleblower

Chinese whistleblower doctor honoured on anniversary of his death

The intensive care unit at St George's Hospital, Tooting

What is Covid delirium? 'Key symptom' in elderly coronavirus patients
The stamp duty holiday ends on March 31

When does the stamp duty holiday end? What does it mean for you? An expert explains
Three Covid vaccines have been approved for use in the UK so far

What is the difference between the main Covid vaccines?

Ex-convict caller shares jaw-dropping story in bid to end youth criminality

Ex-convict caller shares jaw-dropping story in bid to end youth criminality
Putin's crackdown will 'bring Russia to civil war,' predicts Litvinenko widow

Putin's crackdown will 'bring Russia to civil war,' predicts Litvinenko widow
Jackie Weaver: Sexism at heart of Handforth Parish Council row

Jackie Weaver: Sexism at heart of Handforth Parish Council row
'No way out' of pandemic unless cases reduce drastically, warns SAGE member

'No way out' of pandemic unless cases reduce drastically, warns SAGE member
'There are NHS doctors and nurses experiencing PTSD symptoms due to Covid'

'There are NHS doctors and nurses experiencing PTSD symptoms due to Covid'
Layla Moran: Long Covid will likely be with the UK from now on

Layla Moran: Long Covid will likely be with the UK from now on

