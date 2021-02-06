Breaking News

Murder probe launched after fatal double stabbing in north London

Police have launched a murder probe after a stabbing in Willesden Lane, Kilburn. Picture: @NW6mum

By Ewan Quayle

A murder probe has been launched following a fatal double stabbing in north west London, Metropolitan Police confirmed.

Officers were called to reports of a knife attack in Kilburn on Saturday afternoon.

London Ambulance Service arrived at the scene on Willesden Lane to find two young men who had suffered stab wounds.

Read more: Man dead and nine injured following spate of stabbings in south London

One of the men, aged in his 20s, was pronounced dead at the scene and his next of kin have been informed.

The second man, believed to be a teenager, was rushed to hospital where his condition has been assessed as critical.

Sadly, one of the two people stabbed in #Kilburn - a man aged in his 20s - died at the scene. His next of kin have now been informed. We urge anyone with information to call police via 101 quoting CAD 5580/06feb https://t.co/tVOJ5BEiCy — Brent MPS | North West BCU (@MPSBrent) February 6, 2021

Met Police said an urgent investigation is underway to establish why the incident took place.

A Section 60 order, giving police additional search powers, has been put in place in Brent and the north of Westminster until 9.30am on Sunday morning.

No arrests have been made so far.

The force is asking anybody with information to call 101 quoting CAD 5580/06feb.

It follows a spate of knife attacks in the south of the capital in the past 24 hours, which has left one man dead and 11 others injured.

Officers were called to five reports of stabbings in Croydon between 6.56pm and 9.12pm on Friday and a further attack at around 3pm on Saturday.

Read more: Croydon stabbings: Man knifed in broad daylight day after spate of attacks

One of two men reported to have been injured at a property in Wisbeach Road, Croydon, was found dead at the scene.

His next of kin have been informed and a post-mortem examination will be scheduled in due course.

No arrests have been made in connection with the murder probe and the Met are treating the incidents as isolated.