Murder probe launched after man, 30, stabbed to death in broad daylight on Essex street

London, UK. POLICE LINE DO NOT CROSS tape in Parliament Square after a serious accident. Picture: Alamy

By Danielle de Wolfe

A murder investigation has been launched after 30-year-old man was stabbed to death in broad daylight on a residential street in Essex.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Emergency services were called to reports of an assault on Meadgate Avenue, Chelmsford, at about 12.30pm on Tuesday.

Essex Police said firearms officers were deployed to the scene, with a 30-year-old man found with serious stab injuries.

He died at the scene shortly after despite the best efforts of paramedics.

The force said the man was attacked by three suspects - all of whom were seen to be wearing balaclavas and were spotted fleeing the scene shortly after.

A murder investigation has been launched after 30-year-old man was stabbed to death in broad daylight on a residential street in Essex. Picture: Google

The three suspects, all wearing balaclavas, were seen leaving the area shortly after the attack, police confirmed.

Detective Inspector Lydia George, the senior investigating officer, said: "This is a terrible incident and my first thoughts are with the family of the man who has died.

"I have a team of officers working around the clock to identify and arrest these suspects, and I need the public's help to do so.

Read more: Five people killed - including two children - in horror motorway crash as third child left seriously injured

Read more: Ozzy Osbourne's former guitarist shot multiple times while walking his dog in Vegas

"I am sure this is a distressing time for those in the area, so I want to reassure you we are doing everything we can and that we do not believe there is any wider risk to the public.

"This happened in a residential area of Chelmsford, next to busy roads.

Kiln Road, Thundersley, Essex, UK. Police close a stretch of road while investigations take place into an incident that occurred. Police tape across the road. Picture: Alamy

"Members of the public may have vital CCTV, doorbell or dashcam footage of this incident.

"If you saw these men around the time of the incident in the area surrounding Meadgate Avenue on Tuesday, please contact us."

To share information, go to https://mipp.police.uk/operation/4201020124R23-PO2. Alternatively call 101 and quote incident 469 of Tuesday October 15.