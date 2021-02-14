Murder probe launched after man stabbed to death in Reading

14 February 2021, 07:16 | Updated: 14 February 2021, 07:17

A 24-year-old man has died after being stabbed near Reading
A 24-year-old man has died after being stabbed near Reading. Picture: PA
Nick Hardinges

By Nick Hardinges

Police are investigating after a 24-year-old man was stabbed to death in Reading on Sunday morning.

Officers were called to Managua Close in Caversham shortly before 1am on Sunday, Thames Valley Police said.

The victim was found with a stab wound to his chest and he died at the scene, the police added.

His next of kin have been notified and officers have launched a murder investigation.

Senior Investigating Officer, Detective Inspector Nicola Douglas, said: "Our thoughts are very much with the family and friends of the man who has sadly lost his life.

"We are in the very early stages of this investigation and we will be working quickly and thoroughly in the community to find those responsible.

"There will be a cordon in place and additional officers in the area and we will be starting house-to-house enquiries as part of this investigation."

She added: "If you have any CCTV or dashcam footage from the area around Managua Close, Nire Road or Ian Mikardo Way between 11pm yesterday and 1am today, please take a look at the footage and, if it captures anything unusual, please share that with us."

Anyone with information is asked to call police on 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.

