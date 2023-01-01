Murder probe launched after woman, 39, found dead at home on New Year's Eve

Police have launched a murder probe after a woman was found dead at her home in West London on New Year’s Eve. Picture: Alamy

By Chris Samuel

Police have launched a murder probe after a woman was found dead at her West London home on New Year’s Eve.

Stephanie Hansen was found with serious injuries at a house in Hayes, Hillingdon shortly after 10am yesterday.

The Metropolitan Police said officers and paramedics attended but the 39-year-old was pronounced dead at the scene.

A Met Police spokesperson added: “While formal identification is yet to take place, officers are confident the woman is Stephanie Hansen, who lived at the address.

“Her family have been informed and are being supported by specialist officers.”

A 29-year-old man, who police say was known to Ms Hansen, has been arrested on suspicion of murder and remains in custody.

Police have appealed for anyone who knew Ms Hansen, had seen or spoken to her recently or feels they may have relevant information to assist their investigation to come forward.

They also want to hear from anyone who lives or was driving in the immediate vicinity of Willenhall Drive, Hayes, if they have CCTV or dash cams in operation between Friday morning and Saturday morning.

Police 'Do not cross' tape stock image. Picture: Alamy

Detective Chief Inspector Neil John, of the Met’s Specialist Crime Command, said: “My thoughts are with Stephanie’s family. They have suffered an unimaginable loss and we will give them every support.

“I know that this incident will have shocked people in the local community. While our investigation is still in its initial stages, I am confident that we are not looking for any further suspects and that there is no continuing risk to residents or the wider public.”

Anyone with information can call 101, giving the reference 2143/31DEC.

Information can also be provided to Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555 111.