Murder probe launched after man shot dead at Celtic FC social club in west Belfast

2 October 2022, 19:55

A murder investigation has been launched
A murder investigation has been launched. Picture: Alamy

By Emma Soteriou

A murder investigation has been launched after a man was shot dead in a football social club in west Belfast.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

The shooting happened at the Donegal Celtic FC social club in Suffolk Road.

The club was busy with people watching football on TV when the shooting took place on Sunday afternoon, it is understood.

There was a heavy police presence at the scene in the aftermath, with the area cordoned off.

Detective Chief Inspector John Caldwell said: "At approximately 2.45pm, police received a report that two masked men had entered the Donegal Celtic Sports and Social Club shortly before 2.30pm and shot the man a number of times. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

"Both gunmen are believed to have made their escape on foot along Suffolk Road."

Read more: Two men charged over alleged assault on Prince Andrew heckler

Read more: 'She's gone rogue': Father of protester who poured human waste on Captain Sir Tom Moore memorial says he's ashamed

Scenes of crime officers from the PSNI at the club
Scenes of crime officers from the PSNI at the club. Picture: Alamy

Sinn Fein MP for West Belfast Paul Maskey said the community was in shock.

"There's total shock in this community today with the offence that happened in Donegal Celtic today," he said as he visited the scene.

"My thoughts and sympathies are with this man's family.

"I personally don't know the victim but what I do know is that there's a family there and our thoughts and our sympathies are with this man's family at this stage.

"There is a family there and obviously they're grieving at this particular stage and obviously they'll be looking for assistance from the community as well.

Anyone with information or anyone who was in the Suffolk Road area at the time the shooting took place who may have captured dashcam footage has been urged to contact police on 101 quoting reference number 1120 02/10/22.

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Two men have been arrested and charged in connection with an alleged assault on a man who "heckled" the Duke of York

Two men charged over alleged assault on Prince Andrew heckler

Michael Gove has criticised the mini budget

Ex-minister Michael Gove blasts Truss over 'non-Conservative' plans to pay for tax cuts with borrowing

Jake Berry said people "can either cut their consumption or they can get a higher salary",

Conservative Party chairman sparks anger by telling people ‘earn more money’ if they are struggling with bills

The Chancellor is reported to have gone to a champagne reception with hedge fund bosses after the mini-budget

PM defends Chancellor’s 'drinks evening with financiers' after mini-Budget

Tens of thousands of people took part in the 2022 London Marathon

40,000 people take to the capital’s streets for the 2022 London Marathon

Dame Prue Leith admitted she drowned a bag of kittens when she was a child

Prue Leith admits she drowned a bag of kittens when she was a child

At the start of Tory conference, another opinion poll showed Labour with a big lead over the Tories

Liz Truss admits she’s 'learned' from Budget turmoil but insists 'status quo' is not an option

Police fired tear gas at fans after a pitch invasion, leading to at least 170 deaths

Stampede at football match in Indonesia leaves at least 170 people dead

The activist carries out her dirty protest on the statue of Sir Tom Moore

'She's gone rogue': Father of protester who poured human waste on Captain Sir Tom Moore memorial says he's ashamed

Fighting is continuing in the east of Ukraine

Russian troops forced out of city in eastern Ukraine day after Putin's annexation

Liz Truss has defended her tax cutting plan

Truss insists her growth plan will succeed as Starmer calls on Tory rebels to work with Labour for 'economic sanity'

A smiling family portrait of the King, his son who is the first in line to the throne and their wives.

First official photo released of smiling King and Queen Consort beside Prince William and Kate

Sofiia Karkadym moved in with Tony Garnett and Lorna Garnett earlier this year.

Heartbroken refugee to return to Ukraine after being dumped by Brit boyfriend who left his family for her

A man has been charged over the murder of Olivia Pratt-Korbel

Man, 34, charged with the murder of Olivia Pratt-Korbel, 9, after schoolgirl gunned down in family home

Thousands of protesters were marching in London today

Cost of living and eco protesters bring London to a halt as they block bridges while thousands march across UK

Daniel Grainger, the chairman of Young Conservative Network (YCN), said Birmingham was a 'dump' in a Tweet

Tory describes Birmingham as a ‘dump’ after ‘mugging attempt’

Latest News

See more Latest News

Bosnia Election

Polls close in Bosnia as international overseer changes election rules

Supporters of Brazil’s former president Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva attend a campaign rally in Sao Paulo a day ahead of the country’s general election

Brazilians vote in highly polarised election

Boyko Borissov

Centre-right GERB party forecast to win Bulgarian elections

Tropical Weather Florida

US government vows major aid for Hurricane Ian victims as rescues continue

A woman flashes a victory sign as she walks in the old main bazaar in Tehran

Top Iran official warns against protests amid serious unrest

Soldiers loyal to Captain Ibrahim Traore are cheered in the streets of Ouagadougou in Burkina Faso on Sunday

Ousted Burkina Faso leader offers resignation, say mediators

Football fans at a candle-lit vigil in Jakarta, Indonesia, for Arema FC Supporters who became victims of Saturday’s tragedy

Football world reacts to disaster at Indonesian stadium

A Ukrainian tank on the way to Siversk in the Donetsk region

Ukraine presses counter-offensive after Russian setback

Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky, centre, holds an application for 'accelerated accession to Nato' in Kyiv

Nine Nato members urge support for Ukraine after annexation

Police officers and soldiers stand in tear gas smoke at Kanjuruhan Stadium in Malang, East Java, Indonesia

At least 125 killed as tear gas triggers crush at Indonesian football match

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

How many Prime Ministers have served throughout Queen Elizabeth II’s reign?

How Many British Prime Ministers Have Served Throughout Queen Elizabeth II’s Reign?

The timeline for Boris Johnson to face another confidence vote in his leadership could be drastically shortened

Boris to quit as PM: What happens next?

House keys resting on a calculator

Who will get the cost of living payment and do you need to apply?

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

LBC

‘This is all hysteria’: Tory MP Marco Longhi defends mini-budget and slams media coverage

Liz Truss

'This is a crisis she dreamed up,' says David Lammy in impassioned rant against the PM

Molly Russell Inquest

Molly Russell Inquest: 'Some children will suffer it’s life isn’t it,' says caller rejecting online safeguarding
Sangita Myska delivers a scathing monologue on Liz Truss and Kwasi Kwarteng's catastrophic economic plan

Sangita Myska delivers a scathing monologue on Liz Truss and Kwasi Kwarteng's catastrophic economic plan
Mick Lynch RMT Strike

RMT head defends rail strikes and brands mini-budget an “ideological experiment”

Shelagh Fogarty slams Andrew Tate and his 'pals' for 'misogynistic, sexist hogwash'

'Absolute misogynistic and sexist hogwash': Shelagh Fogarty fumes over Andrew Tate's Instagram content
Tory

'All traditions are at best asleep and at worst destroyed': James O'Brien explores possibility of Labour govt
‘I didn't know the half of it’: Andrew Marr reflects on getting his 'voice back' during ‘tumultuous’ times

‘I didn't know the half of it’: Andrew Marr reflects on getting his 'voice back' during ‘tumultuous’ times
Iain Dale delivers brutal monologue on Liz Truss’ first weeks as PM

Iain Dale delivers brutal monologue on Liz Truss’ first weeks as PM

Tonight with Andrew Marr 29/09 | Watch again

Tonight with Andrew Marr 29/09 | Watch again

More Topics

See more More Topics

Queen's Platinum Jubilee

Cladding Crisis

Cost of Living Crisis

Immigration

Crime & Police

London