Murder probe launched after man shot dead at Celtic FC social club in west Belfast

A murder investigation has been launched. Picture: Alamy

By Emma Soteriou

A murder investigation has been launched after a man was shot dead in a football social club in west Belfast.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

The shooting happened at the Donegal Celtic FC social club in Suffolk Road.

The club was busy with people watching football on TV when the shooting took place on Sunday afternoon, it is understood.

There was a heavy police presence at the scene in the aftermath, with the area cordoned off.

Detective Chief Inspector John Caldwell said: "At approximately 2.45pm, police received a report that two masked men had entered the Donegal Celtic Sports and Social Club shortly before 2.30pm and shot the man a number of times. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

"Both gunmen are believed to have made their escape on foot along Suffolk Road."

Read more: Two men charged over alleged assault on Prince Andrew heckler

Read more: 'She's gone rogue': Father of protester who poured human waste on Captain Sir Tom Moore memorial says he's ashamed

Scenes of crime officers from the PSNI at the club. Picture: Alamy

Sinn Fein MP for West Belfast Paul Maskey said the community was in shock.

"There's total shock in this community today with the offence that happened in Donegal Celtic today," he said as he visited the scene.

"My thoughts and sympathies are with this man's family.

"I personally don't know the victim but what I do know is that there's a family there and our thoughts and our sympathies are with this man's family at this stage.

"There is a family there and obviously they're grieving at this particular stage and obviously they'll be looking for assistance from the community as well.

Anyone with information or anyone who was in the Suffolk Road area at the time the shooting took place who may have captured dashcam footage has been urged to contact police on 101 quoting reference number 1120 02/10/22.