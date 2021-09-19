Murder probe launched after man stabbed outside train station in south-east London

By Emma Soteriou

A murder probe has been launched after a man was stabbed outside a train station in south-east London.

The man, believed to be in his 40s, was found critically injured outside Belvedere Railway Station in Bexley, the Metropolitan Police said.

Police were called to the scene at around 10.13pm on Saturday night, joined by the London Ambulance Service.

However, the man was pronounced dead at the scene.

Officers are awaiting formal identification of the man, despite believing they know his identity. His family are yet to be informed.

A police spokesperson said: "At this early stage, it is thought that the man had been stabbed.

"A post-mortem examination will be arranged in due course to establish the exact nature of his injuries.

"A crime scene remains in place. There have been no arrests."

Anyone with information is asked to call police on 101 quoting CAD 7975/18Sep or contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.