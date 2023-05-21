Murder probe launched after woman dies following broad daylight 'attack' in Milton Keynes

The woman, in her 70s, was rushed to hospital, but sadly, has since died. Picture: Google Maps

By Chris Samuel

A murder investigation has been launched after a woman in her 70s died after reportedly being attacked in Milton Keynes on Saturday.

Police were called shortly after 8am to reports that a woman had been attacked in Bradwell Road, in Loughton.

Officers attended the scene and located a woman who was unconscious and they commenced emergency first aid.

She was rushed to hospital, but sadly, has since died.

Police arrested a 77-year-old man from Milton Keynes on suspicion of murder who remains in police custody.

Senior investigating officer Detective Chief Inspector Dejan Avramovic of Thames Valley Police’s Major Crime Unit said: “Tragically, following an incident yesterday morning, a woman has died.

“There will be a scene-watch in place at the location, and if you have any concerns, you can address these with any of our officers at the scene.

Officers were called to reports that a woman had been attacked on Bradwell Road. Picture: Google Maps

“I appreciate incidents such as this will cause concern in the local community, but I would reassure the public that we are confident that this incident is contained, there is no wider risk to the local community and we are not looking for anybody else in connection with the incident.

“If anybody feels that they have any information that may assist our investigation, you can contact Thames Valley Police online or by calling 101, quoting reference 43230220867.

“Although formal identification has not yet taken place, the woman’s next of kin are aware and are receiving report from specially trained Family Liaison Officers and my thoughts are with them at this extremely difficult time.”