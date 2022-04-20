Murder probe launched after man, 20, found stabbed to death at home in 'targeted' attack

20 April 2022, 16:00

The victim was fatally injured at a home in Hudson Close, Plaistow.
The victim was fatally injured at a home in Hudson Close, Plaistow. Picture: Google Maps

By Emma Soteriou

A murder probe has been launched after a 20-year-old man was found stabbed to death in a "targeted" attack at his home.

The victim was fatally injured in the "brutal, targeted" killing shortly after 3.20pm on Tuesday at a home in Plaistow, east London, the Met said.

Police and ambulance crews, including the air ambulance, tried to save him but he was pronounced dead at the scene just over an hour later.

Although he has not been formally identified, police believe they know the man's identity.

His next of kin are aware and being supported by specialist officers.

Detective Chief Inspector Kelly Allen, who is leading the investigation, said: "Although we are at the early stage of our investigation, we know that the suspect forced his way into the victim’s home and stabbed him a number of times before leaving the scene on foot to Park Grove and from there towards Chad Green.

"The suspect was a black male dressed in all black clothing.

"The attack was brutal, targeted and has devastated a family. I urge anyone who saw anything suspicious around the time of the murder to get in touch.

"No matter how insignificant you think your information might be, please make the call.

"Similarly, I am asking anyone who was driving in the area and has a dash-cam to check their footage for anything suspicious."

Detective Chief Superintendent Richard Tucker, who is in charge of policing in the borough of Newham, said: "I am deeply saddened to learn that another young life has been needlessly taken by violence in east London.

"I know that this horrific incident will send shockwaves through our communities and I would like to reassure local people that we are doing all we can to support our homicide colleagues as they progress their investigation.

"A young man's life has been ended in his own home, where he should have been safe. His family is now struggling to come to terms with their loss and my thoughts are with them today.

"The community can expect to see a more visible police presence in the area around Plaistow to provide reassurance and to make officers available to discuss any concerns that people may have - please do approach them as they make their patrols."

Anyone with information or footage can contact police on 020 83451 570 or 101, quoting the reference 4484/19APR.

Alternatively, Crimestoppers can be contacted anonymously on 0800 555111 or online.

