Man dies on station platform after 'altercation on train' at Reading

A man has been arrested on suspicion of murder after a man died on a platform at Reading station.
A murder investigation has been launched in Reading after a man died on a station platform last night following a "fight" on a train.

Officers have arrested a man on suspicion of murder at the scene of the incident at Reading station, Berkshire.

They were called to Platform 8 shortly before midnight on Saturday where they found the injured man, who was later pronounced dead at the scene.

British Transport Police say they think the men had an altercation on board a train before the victim was assaulted.

The victim's family have been informed and they are being supported by specially trained officers, police said.

Detective Chief Inspector Paul Langley appealed for witnesses to help officers understand what happened.

He said: "This is a needless act of violence which has resulted in the tragic loss of a man's life.

"Officers were quickly able to make an arrest at the scene and a man remains in custody this morning.

"While we are still in the very early stages of our investigation, we believe the men had an altercation on board a train before the victim was assaulted on Platform 8.

"Witnesses will be crucial in helping us piece together exact what happened last night, and I would urge anyone who may have witnessed the incident or the moments before it to contact us as soon as possible."

Anyone with information should contact BTP by texting 61016 or calling 0800 40 50 40 quoting reference 665 of 30/07/22.

