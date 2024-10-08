Murder investigation launched after woman, 22, found dead in home after not being seen for six days

Murder probe launched after woman, 22, found dead in home after not being seen for six days. Picture: Police handout / Google

By Danielle de Wolfe

A murder investigation has been launched after a 22-year-old woman was found dead in her home after not being seen for six days.

Police were called to the Belfast property on October 1 following reports that Mary Ward had not been seen or heard from in six days.

Officers arrived at the address on Melrose Street, located south of the Northern Irish capital, to find the body of the missing woman.

The Police Service of Northern Ireland (PSNI) said she had not been seen since the previous Wednesday.

Detective Chief Inspector Foreman, who is leading the Major Investigation Team, said: “Our thoughts at this time are first and foremost with Mary’s loved ones, who have been devastated and are struggling to come to terms with this tragic loss."

Mary Ward was discovered by officers at the Belfast property six days after she was last heard from. Picture: Police handout / Alamy

Specialist trained Family Liaison Officers are said to be supporting the family.

It added that following a review of its previous interactions with Ms Ward, the case has would be referred to the office of the Police Ombudsman.

"Whilst at this time there is no suggestion of individual criminality or misconduct, we are nonetheless concerned about our organisational response," a PSNI statement said.

It comes as the head of public protection branch, Detective Chief Superintendent Fisher, revealed that Ms Ward was the fourth woman to be murdered in Northern Ireland in the last six weeks.

"This is absolutely appalling," she continued.

"Four families have been shattered forever by meaningless violence.

“As a police service we recently revised our Tackling Violence against Women and Girls Action Plan and adopted the new national framework to align our response to this violence with that of terrorism and serious organised crime.

Officers arrived at the address on Melrose Street, located south of the Northern Irish capital, to find the body of the missing woman. Picture: Google

"The level of violence and loss in Northern Ireland demands nothing less.“We are absolutely determined that we will be relentless in our pursuit of the perpetrators.”

Police have now urged anyone with information to call 101, submit information at www.psni.police.uk/makeareport or contact the independent charity Crimestoppers with anonymity on 0800 555 111 or online at www.crimestoppers-uk.org.

Photos and footage, including CCTV, mobile phone or dash cam footage, can be shared with police through the Major Incident Public Portal at https://mipp.police.uk.