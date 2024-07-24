Murder investigation after boy, 15, found stabbed to death in east London

Police were called to Stellman Close, Hackney, to reports of a stabbing. Picture: Google Maps

By Flaminia Luck

A murder investigation has been launched in east London after a teenage boy was found with fatal stab wounds.

Police were called at around 16.05hrs on Tuesday, 23 July to Stellman Close, Hackney, to reports of a stabbing.

Officers attended the scene to discover a boy – believed to be aged 15 years old – with stab wounds.

Despite the best efforts of emergency services, he was sadly pronounced dead at the scene.

We are in the process of informing his next of kin.

Detective Chief Superintendent James Conway, in charge of policing in Hackney, said: "The death of a child is devastating and my first thoughts are with his family and friends.

“Our communities will also be deeply concerned by this event.

"Urgent enquiries are underway and my officers are working hard to identify the suspects.

"Local residents can expect to see a notable police presence in the area as the investigation continues and there will be road closures in the Stellman Close area for some time.

“I would appeal to anyone with information about the incident to call us on 101 quoting CAD 5387/23Jul.

“Our communities have shown their strength in coming forward to support the police in tackling knife crime and I ask for their support again after this dreadful event.”

Detective Chief Inspector Kelly Allen, leading the investigation, said: "We know this happened in a busy area during the day and there would have been people around.

"The suspect is believed to have run away from the scene and I would appeal to anyone who saw anything suspicious in the Stellman Close area around 4pm to contact police."

Anyone with information is asked to call 101 quoting CAD 5387/23Jul or call Crimestoppers, 100 per cent anonymously on 0800 555 111.