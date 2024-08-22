Murder suspect in Bradford fire is ex-partner of woman visiting mum and three children killed in blaze

Bryony Gawith and her children died in the fire. Picture: Social media

By Henry Moore

A man arrested on suspicion of murder after a house fire killed a mum and her three children was the ex-partner of a woman visiting the family, police have said.

Bryonie Gawith, 29, died at the scene and three children, Denisty, nine, Oscar, five, and Aubree Birtle, 22 months, died from their injuries in hospital.

The fire took place in the early hours of Wednesday morning on Westbury Road.

West Yorkshire Police said: "A 39-year-old man was arrested at the scene on suspicion of murder. This man is the ex-partner of a woman who was visiting the family. He remains in hospital in a critical condition.

"Uniformed officers had visited the address last month due to an unrelated matter. Therefore, we will not be making a referral to the Independent Office for Police Conduct.

"Specialist officers continue to support the family, including Bryonie's partner Jonathan. They are understandably devastated at their loss and we ask that their privacy is respected. Please be mindful of the distress that speculation can cause."

In a separate statement, also released by West Yorkshire Police, the children's father Jonathan Birtle said he "cannot imagine life without them".

He said: "I am absolutely distraught at the sudden loss of my fiancee, Bryonie and our three beautiful children.

House fire in Bradford kills a woman and three children. Picture: Getty

"Bryonie and I were together for a long time, and we had a good life together.

"She was a beautiful woman and a loving mother to Oscar, Aubree and Denisty.

"I loved them with all my heart and if I had the chance, I would take their place in a heartbeat. I cannot imagine life without them.

"They will never be forgotten and will always be in my heart."

A tribute from Bryonie's family paid tribute to the "beautiful" mum.

The tribute issued via the force read: "Our B was the life and soul of the party, music was a big part of her life, she loved music, singing and dancing, she would always be singing and dancing with Chuch (Denisty), Oggy (Oscar) and Strawberry (Aubree).

"B was always a really happy, joyful, bubbly beautiful woman, who cared for everyone and was loved by everyone, her kids were everything to her, her whole life."

