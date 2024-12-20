Murderer admits to 'tripping out on drugs' after skipping trial for fatal ambush of father-to-be as he's jailed for life

20 December 2024, 16:55

Vittorio Di Murro took part in the murder of Jordan Briscoe
Vittorio Di Murro took part in the murder of Jordan Briscoe. Picture: Met Police

By Kit Heren

A man has been jailed for life for taking part in a fatal ambush, after admitting to "tripping out on drugs" while skipping his original trial.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Vittorio Di Murro, 26, ran away to Anzio in Italy after he and others killed Jordan Briscoe, 25, in March last year.

Mr Briscoe was lured to Arnold Road, Tottenham, north London, by what the prosecution said was a fake request by a woman to meet up to buy drugs.

His partner, Rianne Lucas, found out she was pregnant with his child after the murder, and told the Old Bailey on Friday that she now has to provide for her daughter alone "because of a senseless act".

Four other men were convicted of Mr Briscoe's murder at an earlier trial and have all been locked up for life - Karl Black, 44, Ayyub Kigozi, 19, and Jabir Sitar, 21, all from Walthamstow, and Jahoe Allen, 34, of Uxbridge, west London.

Read more: Double killer, 57, jailed for life without parole after murdering neighbour in savage knife, table leg and shelf attack

Read more: Woman who killed and mutilated look-a-like beauty blogger so she could fake her own death is jailed for life

Vittorio di Murro
Vittorio di Murro. Picture: Met Police

Christina Manen, 37, of Ramsgate, who was the one to contact Mr Briscoe, was found guilty of manslaughter.

Di Murro was originally tried with his five co-defendants, but the Old Bailey heard on Friday that his legal team withdrew and he was discharged from that trial because he consistently "disrupted proceedings" by failing to attend.

Judge Anthony Leonard KC said a separate trial was fixed for Di Murro alone but the pattern continued, with him failing to attend pre-trial hearings as well as 11 of his conferences with his lawyers.

Di Murro said he was unwell on the first day of his trial but the judge said a doctor found there were no signs he was ill.

Concerns were then raised that he was taking "illicit substances", which were affecting his behaviour.

"On December 12, a day when you were said to be unfit to attend court although you seemed capable of attending a social visit in prison... you acknowledged that you had taken something that was 'good'," the judge said.

"You described yourself as 'tripping out'."

Di Murro did not give evidence in his trial and was convicted on Wednesday, after which he "dispensed" with his legal team and said he would represent himself.

"I have gone through the history of this to show why I have proceeded to sentence with you being unrepresented and in your absence," Judge Leonard said.

"I consider you to be unrepresentable. I make it clear that your behaviour does not affect the sentence I impose.

"What your behaviour has done is cause the family of the deceased to have to constantly put up with interrupted proceedings which must have caused them strain and I pay tribute to their fortitude."

Jordan Briscoe
Jordan Briscoe. Picture: Met Police

The judge ordered that the victim impact statements from Ms Lucas and Mr Briscoe's mother Claudette be sent to Di Murro in prison.

"The victim impact statements show that your group cut short the life of a man who was much loved and who no one had to a bad thing to say about," he said.

"His partner Rianne did not know at the time Jordan was murdered that she was pregnant with his child and she will now bring up her daughter who will not know her father."

He also said Di Murro "played a pivotal part" in the attack by arranging for the two youngest defendants, Kigozi and Sitar, to join the group.

The judge did not accept that Di Murro was struggling with any mental health needs, adding: "Any issues you have are a result of your admitted use of illicit drugs."

In an emotional address, Ms Lucas told of how her partner was known in their community as "the happy man", adding: "Not everybody knew his name but they knew his smile."

"Not long after I found out I was pregnant," she continued. "As much as I was happy that I would always have a piece of him with me, I also knew with everything in me how much he wanted to be a dad and how happy he would have been.

"It's not fair to our beautiful daughter who I now have to raise by myself. A daughter I have to now provide for alone because of a senseless act. A daughter who, when she wants to see her dad, I have to take her to the cemetery."

Claudette Briscoe spoke of the "joy and light" her son brought to her and her family's lives.

"The pain of knowing his daughter will grow up without her father's love and guidance is a burden that weighs heavily on my heart every single day," she told the court.

"His daughter will never hear his voice, feel his embrace or experience the joy of having him by her side.

"Adding to our pain is the disrespectful behaviour of the defendants," the mother added.

"This last defendant in particular has shown no willingness to claim his part in my son's tragic end."

Doorbell footage showed a group surrounding Mr Briscoe in Tottenham in March last year just before 10pm, talking to him for around 11 minutes asking him about drugs and asking for his name, age and about his religion.

They then moved out of the camera's view to carry out the fatal attack.

Kigozi was also found guilty of robbing Mr Briscoe of his phone during the incident. The jury took less than an hour to convict Di Murro of murder.

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

M

Police release image of suspect who punched officer and gave elderly man bleed on brain in serious Covent Garden assault

Blood samples with infected Marburg virus, with mask, syringe and lab report

Rwanda and WHO declare end of Marburg outbreak after no new cases reported

Syrians celebrate the ousting of Bashar al-Assad’s government, at Umayyad Square, in Damascus

US says it killed Islamic State group leader in airstrike in Syria

Nikki MacLeod, 77, was sent a scammer £17,000 after she was conned by a deep fake in a pretend online romance.

Woman, 77, 'totally convinced' by deep fake loses £17K in twisted romance scam

Breaking
Peter Mandelson

Peter Mandelson confirmed as UK's next ambassador to the US as Starmer plans for Trump presidency

Members of the Arakan Army in front of a captured district police office

Armed group in western Myanmar claims to have captured regional army HQ

Open AI on mobile phone screen

Italy’s privacy watchdog fines OpenAI for ChatGPT violations over personal data

UK Train stations

UK's worst train stations for cancellations revealed - where does your local rank?

Greek island of Symi and Michael Mosley

Michael Mosley's cause of death revealed after This Morning star's tragic death on Greek island

Heidi Alexander, the transport secretary, has said a pay rise for workers has meant less staff are working overtime, sparking delays.

Christmas travel chaos made worse by train staff pay rise, transport secretary says

Croatia School Attack

Girl, seven, dead and four wounded in knife attack at Croatian school, say police

Sue Gray has been nominated for a peerage

Keir Starmer's former chief of staff and Partygate investigator Sue Gray to get peerage - list in full

An ISIS fighter in Syria

US kills ISIS leader in Syrian airstrike as Washington says it won't let terrorists seize control after Assad toppled

Belgium EU Summit Ukraine

Scholz dismisses Elon Musk’s assertion only far-right party can ‘save’ Germany

Althia Bryden has started speaking in an Italian accent

British woman starts speaking in Italian accent after suffering a stroke and says she 'feels like a clown'

Double killer, 57, jailed for life without parole after murdering neighbour in savage knife, table leg and shelf attack

Double killer, 57, jailed for life without parole after murdering neighbour in savage knife, table leg and shelf attack

Latest News

See more Latest News

Natalie Rupnow, 15, killed a substitute teacher and a teenage student, and wounded six others with a 9mm pistol at Abundant Life Christian School on Monday, before reportedly turning the gun on herself.

Teenage girl behind Wisconsin school shooting was messaging man 'plotting his own attack'

Europe Poland Hungary

Diplomatic spat after Hungary gives asylum to politician suspected of corruption

Mayotte Cyclone Chido

Macron met with anger over Cyclone Chido response during visit to Mayotte

A woman warms her dog in front of a destroyed burning car after a recent Russian attack in Kyiv, Ukraine

Russia and Ukraine exchange missile attacks killing at least one, say officials

Carter Walsh, right was crushed by a fireplace in a tragic accident at his family home in Wigan.

Death of boy, 2, crushed by fireplace while dancing along to TV show ruled as accident

Murder probe launched after woman found with stab wounds in Carshalton home

Man arrested in murder probe after woman, 42, found stabbed to death in house

Sri Lanka Rohingya Rescue

Sri Lanka’s navy rescues 102 Rohingya refugees found adrift on fishing trawler

The body of the victim, Khadidja O (R), was discovered by German police in a parked car in August 2022.

Woman who killed and mutilated look-a-like beauty blogger so she could fake her own death is jailed for life
Ethan Slater and ex-wife Lilly Jay attending the 72nd Annual Tony Awards 2018 at the Radio City Music Hall on June 10, 2018.

Wicked actor Ethan Slater's ex-wife reveals the ‘darkness’ she felt over his romance with Ariana Grande
Flight officer Rayan Gharazeddine scans the water in the southern Indian Ocean off Australia from a Royal Australian Air Force AP-3C Orion during a search for the missing Malaysia Airlines Flight MH37

Malaysia agrees to resume ‘no find, no fee’ hunt for flight MH370

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Crowded Piccadilly Line train at station on London Underground

Piccadilly Line to part-close this weekend for two weeks: Here's what you need to know

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?

Royals

See more Royals

Princess Michael of Kent attends a Christmas Lunch at Buckingham Palace on December 19, 2024.

Princess Michael breaks both wrists in shocking accident at Kensington Palace

King Charles

King's cancer treatment to 'continue into next year' as Palace 'optimistic' about his health
Prince William and Kate's Christmas card

Prince William and Kate reveal sweet family Christmas card after 'hardest year'

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Anti-Jewish racism is 'out of control', according to the Anti-Semitism Policy Trust

Anti-Jewish racism is out of control on the internet's 'anti-Semitism superhighways' - ministers must take action
The Oxford Street M&S demolition is a shame, but the debate has been worthwhile, writes Catherine Croft of the Twentieth Century Society

Oxford Street M&S demolition decision is a shame - but the public debate has been very welcome
Starmer’s ‘Plan for Change’ hits the right notes on energy and infrastructure.

Starmer’s ‘Plan for Change’ hits the right notes on energy and infrastructure—As long as he sticks to it
Cat Eccles MP is backing Kim Leadbeater's Assisted Dying bill

Why the Assisted Dying Bill is a vital step for the terminally ill

Winter poverty looms as energy prices soar and promises fall short.

Winter poverty looms as energy prices soar and promises fall short

As the non-dom tax regime ends, 'The Labour government does need to be wary of alienating non-doms and high net worth individuals from living and working in the UK'.

Labour need to be wary of alienating non-doms and the rich - they could flee UK after Budget
Lily Ebert died aged 100 last week

Holocaust survivor Lily Ebert never lost her kindness, despite the horror she witnessed

Johnny Jenkins says we have a serious problem in this country with people running late

Lateness isn’t just inconvenient - it’s unacceptable

Andrew Marr offers his opinion on assisted dying

Andrew Marr: Should we make it much easier for people who are dying to end their lives?

For Israeli-Palestinian peace, we need the international community to be a midwife, not an architect, writes Eran Nissan

For Israeli-Palestinian peace, we need the international community to be a midwife, not an architect

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Royal News