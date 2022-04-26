Museum advertise for £35k-a-year 'social justice champion' to 'decolonise artefacts'

By Megan Hinton

Ipswich Museum are on the hunt for a "social justice champion" to help "decolonise problematic" artefacts which are currently on display.

The successful candidate will be responsible for "tackling the colonial representation" within the joint Colchester and Ipswich Museums Service, which runs Colchester Castle, Hollytrees Museum and the National History Museum, and will "radically reinterpret" collections.

The role, which is being advertised on the Government website with a salary between £29,000 and £35,000, will require the candidate to work 37 hours a week on a two-year contract.

Applicants have until May 13 to apply and are expected to have prior experience working in museums and equality, diversity and inclusion projects.

The advert reads: "Are you a committed social justice champion?

"An exciting opportunity has opened up at Ipswich Museum to play a key role in shaping its biggest redevelopment through engaging and empowering a diverse range of people to radically reinterpret its collections.

"You will be a key member of the team, working closely with curators, designers, contractors and the museum leadership to embed a decolonising ethos across the organisation.

"You will work with us and our local communities to address the legacies of imperialism, patriarchal power structures and inherent biases in our current displays.

"You will act as an advocate for tackling the colonial representation of objects, working to make the service more relevant and relatable to audiences.

"As a changemaker and meticulous researcher, you will help us to think critically and find solutions that we can deliver collectively.

"If you are a creative, able to think critically and advocate for different perspectives that inspire a range of visitors, this could be for you."

The role is part of newly approved plans which promise new research and a re-examination of how the museum came by some of its artefacts.

Frank Hargrave, Colchester and Ipswich Museums manager previously changes were "not about taking stories away or hiding things" but was instead about "finding long term solutions and working with people to find solutions without being tokenistic or overly antagonistic".

A spokesperson for Colchester and Ipswich Museums Service said: "The National Heritage Lottery Fund is providing £4.5m towards the redevelopment of Ipswich Museum.

"Part of this funding includes the position – a post that will allow us to link in with relevant experts and communities to explore new content and exhibits at the museum.

"Some displays contain interpretation written in a different cultural context and, at worst, present nostalgic fallacies and culturally insensitive assumptions."