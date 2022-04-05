Breaking News

Guitarist, 24, admits murdering Bobbi-Anne McLeod, 18, and dumping body on a beach

5 April 2022, 11:44 | Updated: 5 April 2022, 12:48

Ackland admitted the murder of Bobbi-Anne
Ackland admitted the murder of Bobbi-Anne. Picture: Alamy

By Will Taylor

A 24-year-old musician faces imprisonment for life after admitting the murder of 18-year-old Bobbi-Anne McLeod.

The teenager died in November last year after disappearing from a bus stop en route to meeting friends.

Cody Ackland admitted murder at Plymouth Crown Court on Tuesday.

He spoke only to confirm his name and date of birth before he admitted murdering Bobbi-Anne between November 19 and 23.

The prosecution has asked for pathology reports to be completed, with an inquest giving no cause of death for Bonni-Anne last year.

The teenager's family, including her mother, father and brother, watched the hearing on a video link from an adjacent court.

Ackland is due to be sentenced next month.

Judge Robert Linford told him: "You have pleaded guilty to murder for which the sentence is fixed by law.

"I shall sentence you on May 19. The sentence will be a sentence of imprisonment for life."

Bonni-Anne vanished as she waited at a bus stop in Plymouth on the evening of Saturday, November 20, last year.

She had been due to meet friends but instead her body was found three days later at the beach in Bovisand, about seven miles from her home.

A friend believed that because her Airpod headphones and tobacco had been left at the bus stop, there was an indication she had put up a struggle.

Police said there is "no known link" between her and Ackland, a musician who played in a Plymouth-based band called Rakuda.

Ackland's former band released their first EP in August before announcing they would disband with "immediate effect". Weeks later, they said they would take a "short hiatus" and reform in spring 2022.

