Musk: I'll sell $6bn of Tesla shares if UN shows how cash can 'solve world hunger'

Elon Musk has said on Twitter that he is ready to sell billions of dollars of Tesla shares. Picture: Alamy

By Asher McShane

Elon Musk has said on Twitter that he is ready to sell up $6 billion of Tesla shares if the UN can show how it would ‘solve world hunger’.

Billionaire Musk challenged the head of the UN World Food Programme (WFP), David Beasley, to show him how the money would be spent.

He tweeted: “If WFP can describe on this Twitter thread exactly how $6bn will solve world hunger, I will sell Tesla stock right now and do it. But it must be open source accounting, so the public sees precisely how the money is spent.”

Mr Beasley replied, saying the money wouldn’t solve world hunger, but could save millions of lives.

He said: “$6bn will not solve world hunger, but it WILL prevent geopolitical instability, mass migration and save 42 million people on the brink of starvation. An unprecedented crisis and a perfect storm due to Covid/conflict/climate crises. With your help we can bring hope, build stability and change the future.”

He told CNN: “$6bn to help 42 million people that are literally going to die if we don't reach them. It's not complicated.” He cited Mr Musk and the Amazon founder, Jeff Bezos, specifically.