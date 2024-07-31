Muslim Council of Britain condemns backlash to Southport knife attack after rioters target mosque

Unrest in Southport kicked off following a knife attack which killed three children. Picture: Getty

By Charlie Duffield

The Muslim Council of Britain (MCB) has said the backlash to the knife attack in Southport, in which three children were killed, began with a false rumour on the internet.

This was then stoked by misinformation from a Russian news site, which wrongfully associated the crime with Muslims.

The MCB paid tribute to the three young girls killed in Southport on Monday, before condemning "shocking scenes of far-right rioters running amok outside a mosque".

More than 50 police officers were injured after unrest broke out in Southport hours after a vigil took place to remember the victims of the knife attack, the North West Ambulance Service said.

Merseyside Police said eight officers sustained serious injuries including fractures, lacerations, a suspected broken nose and concussion.

Other injuries included one officer being knocked unconscious, as well as some suffering head and serious facial injuries.

Three police dogs were also hurt, with two having bricks thrown at them.

Riot scenes following the knife attack which killed three children. Picture: Alamy

In a statement published on its website yesterday, the MCB said: "The horrific murders of young girls in Southport have moved the entire nation.

"Our thoughts and prayers are with the victims and their families.

"As if the people of Southport have not suffered enough, we witness shocking scenes of far-right rioters running amok outside a mosque in Southport, hurling stones, shouting Islamophobic abuse, and setting fire to police vans.

"This began with a false rumour on the internet, stoked by misinformation from a Russian news site, which wrongfully associated the crime with Muslims.

"Southport’s tragedy was shamelessly exploited to spark outrage, with Islamophobia fuelling the fire and leading to tonight’s violence.

"These actions echo the far-right’s growing intimidatory presence, exemplified last weekend on the streets of London with Tommy Robinson supporters openly spewing invective against Muslim communities.

"They are aided and abetted by sections of our increasingly right-wing media, whose agenda has always been to scapegoat Muslims for society’s ills."

MCB Secretary-General Zara Mohammed said: “At a time of great tragedy, loss, and mourning, we must stand firm against the cynical forces of hatred and division.

"This does not represent our diverse Britain and the people of Southport.

"The Government must address the increasing rise of violent far-right extremism targeting Muslim communities.

"More must be done to tackle Islamophobia and offer reassurance at this time.

"We commend the authorities for their swift action, and our prayers are with the mosque, the families of the victims of yesterday’s attack, and the local community.”

Well wishers react as they pay tribute to the child victims of a knife attack on July 30, 2024 in Southport, England. Picture: Alamy

The disorder, which police said was believed to involve English Defence League supporters, began only a few streets away from Wednesday's vigil location, near to a mosque on St Luke's Road in Southport.

Those involved threw bricks at the mosque, set fire to cars and wheelie bins and caused damage to a local convenience store, police said.

In total, 27 officers were taken to hospital, and 12 were treated and discharged at the scene, the ambulance service said.

As a result of the disorder, a 24-hour section 60 Order was introduced in the area, giving officers enhanced stop and search powers to stop individuals, police said, adding that it will be in place until 19:54 on Wednesday.

A section 34 Order has also been introduced, allowing police to direct people who are engaging in antisocial behaviour or are "likely to become involved in such behaviour".

Merseyside Police said extra officers will remain in the area "to provide a visible presence and reassure communities. In addition, a small number ambulance resources will remain at the scene on St Luke's Road and will continue to support the police."

Assistant Chief Constable Alex Goss said it was "sickening" that this was happening within a "devastated" community.

Paramedics pay their respects to the child victims of a knife attack on July 30, 2024 in Southport, England. Picture: Getty

He said the force has faced "serious violence" in the Merseyside town, and he was "so proud to have witnessed off-duty officers parade back on duty to support their colleagues who had displayed such courage whilst under constant and sustained attack."

ACC Goss also thanked officers from Greater Manchester Police, Cheshire Police, Lancashire Police and North Wales Police for providing mutual aid and support.

He added the disorder involved many people "who do not live in the Merseyside area or care about the people of Merseyside"

“Sadly, offenders have destroyed garden walls so they could use the bricks to attack our officers and have set cars belonging to the public on fire, and damaged cars parked in the Mosque car park," he said.

“This is no way to treat a community, least of all a community that is still reeling from the events of Monday."

The rioting followed a frenzied stabbing attack in Southport on Monday at a Taylor Swift-themed holiday club.

The attack saw Alice Dasilva Aguiar, nine, Bebe King, six, and Elsie Dot Stancombe, seven, fatally stabbed at a Taylor Swift-themed holiday club.

Eight other children were also stabbed, with five children and two adults left in a critical condition.

A 17-year-old boy, who cannot be named for legal reasons, remains in custody accused of murder and attempted murder following the incident at the dance studio in Hart Street.

A false report had circulated online that the suspect was a recent immigrant who crossed the English Channel last week and was "on an MI6 watchlist."