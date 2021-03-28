Myanmar: Boy, 5, amongst over 100 dead after security forces open fire

28 March 2021, 09:22 | Updated: 28 March 2021, 09:23

Protests broke out again on Myanmar's Armed Forces Day
Protests broke out again on Myanmar's Armed Forces Day. Picture: PA

By Kate Buck

A five-year-old boy is reportedly among more than 100 killed by Myanmar's security forces in the deadliest day of protests since the coup.

Soldiers opened fire as pro-democracy protesters demonstrated against the February 1 military takeover, despite a warning they would be "shot in the head and back" during Armed Forces Day.

Despite the threats, tens of thousands of people took to the streets in Yangon, Mandalay and other towns as Generals held a lavish parade in celebration of their forces.

Read more: Dominic Raab condemns 'new low' as dozens are killed by Myanmar security forces

The five-year-old boy was one of 13 people gunned down in Mandalay while at least 91 people were shot and killed in Yangon.

A 13-year-old girl was also reportedly killed elsewhere.

Local news site Myanmar Now reported that the death toll from Saturday had reached 114.

The protesters referred to Armed Forces Day by its original name, Resistance Day, which marked the beginning of a revolt against Japanese occupation in World War II.

The day before, State television station MRTV showed an announcement telling young people involved in the protests to "learn a lesson" from the those killed.

A five-year-old boy was one of 13 people gunned down in Mandalay while at least 91 people were shot and killed in Yangon.
A five-year-old boy was one of 13 people gunned down in Mandalay while at least 91 people were shot and killed in Yangon. Picture: PA
Tens of thousands of people took to the streets despite warnings they would be "shot in the head and back"
Tens of thousands of people took to the streets despite warnings they would be "shot in the head and back". Picture: PA

The total death toll of protesters has now surpassed 400 since the coup almost two months ago.

Junta chief Senior General Min Aung Hlaing did not refer to the protests during his televised speech to thousands of soldiers.

He referred only to "terrorism which can be harmful to state tranquility and social security", before declaring it to be "unacceptable".

UK Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab tweeted what happened on Saturday marked a "new low".

He said: "Today’s killing of unarmed civilians, including children, marks a new low.

Soliders march in the annual Armed Forces Day parade
Soliders march in the annual Armed Forces Day parade. Picture: PA

"We will work with our international partners to end this senseless violence, hold those responsible to account, and secure a path back to democracy."

British Ambassador to Myanmar Dan Chugg said: "On Myanmar's Armed Forces Day, the security forces have disgraced themselves by shooting unarmed civilians"

He added: "At a time of economic crisis, Covid, and a worsening humanitarian situation, today's military parade and extrajudicial killings speak volumes for the priorities of the military junta."

US ambassador to Myanmar Thomas Vajda was among world representatives condemning what was happening.

"On Myanmar's Armed Forced Day, security forces are murdering unarmed civilians, including children, the very people they swore to protect," he wrote on social media.

Junta chief Senior General Min Aung Hlaing did not refer to the protests during his televised speech to thousands of soldiers
Junta chief Senior General Min Aung Hlaing did not refer to the protests during his televised speech to thousands of soldiers. Picture: PA

"This bloodshed is horrifying. These are not the actions of a professional military or police force.

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said that Washington was "horrified" by the killings, and criticised "the military's reign of terror."

"We are horrified by the bloodshed perpetrated by Burmese security forces, showing that the junta will sacrifice the lives of the people to serve the few," he tweeted.

"The courageous people of Burma reject the military's reign of terror."

The United Nations in Myanmar has stated: "The violence is completely unacceptable and must stop immediately. Those responsible must be held to account."

Latest News

See more Latest News

Boris Johnson said people have had "quite a few days off" during lockdown.

PM suggests workers have had enough 'days off' as government pushes return to work
Supermarket Shooting

City holds socially distanced ceremonies for mass shooting victims
The Duchess of Cambridge has written the introduction for the new book 'Hold Still: A Portrait Of Our Nation in 2020'.

Kate launches ‘poignant and personal’ book capturing life in lockdown
Myanmar

Myanmar protests continue after more than 100 killed in bloodiest day since coup
The ship blocking the Suez Canal still won't budge

Suez Canal: More tug boats sent to help as traffic jam grows to 320 ships
Actor Eddie Murphy was inducted into the Hall of Fame

Eddie Murphy among those honoured at NAACP Image Awards

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Prime Minister's Questions allows MPs a chance to question the Prime Minister

What time is Prime Minister's Questions and which MPs will ask Boris Johnson a question?
The coronavirus vaccine developments haven't mentioned pregnancy safety as of yet

Covid vaccine and pregnancy: Can you have the coronavirus vaccine when pregnant?
The Green Party peer suggested a 6pm curfew for men

Peer Jenny Jones calls for 6pm curfew for men

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Bristol Kill the Bill demonstrators 'protesting for everyone,' caller insists

Bristol Kill the Bill demonstrators 'protesting for everyone,' caller insists
David Lammy's searing criticism of scenes at Bristol 'Kill the Bill' protest

David Lammy's deep concern by scenes at Bristol 'Kill the Bill' protest
Companies complicit in Uighur abuses should be boycotted, Maajid Nawaz suggests

Companies complicit in Uighur abuses should be boycotted, Maajid Nawaz suggests
Drakeford: Boris Johnson's 'aggressive' Union Flag strategy 'feeds nationalism'

Boris Johnson's 'aggressive' Union Flag strategy 'feeds nationalism,' warns Mark Drakeford
Police used 'legitimate tactics' against Bristol protesters, police chief claims

Police used 'legitimate tactics' against Bristol protesters, police chief claims
Shelagh Fogarty: Women's 'softer' work skills are undervalued

'Women's softer work skills are undervalued': Shelagh Fogarty reacts to Asda equal pay ruling

More Topics

See more More Topics

Coronavirus

Coronavirus

Schools

Schools

Brexit

Brexit

Donald Trump

Donald Trump

Immigration

Immigration

London

London