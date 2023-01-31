Chelsea’s new £88m signing Mykhailo Mudryk apologises after using the N-word in TikTok video for fans

By Asher McShane

Chelsea star Mykhailo Mudryk has been forced to issue an apology after he used the N-word in a social media video for fans.

The 22 year old used the racial slur in a TikTok clip which has been viewed hundreds of thousands of times.

He was apparently reciting lyrics from the hit song Freestyle by US rapper Lil Baby.

Mudryk’s representative told The Sun: “Mykhailo is deeply sorry for any offence caused by the video posted on his TikTok account last July.

Mykhailo Mudry used the N-word in a TikTok video. Picture: Social Media

“Whilst his intention was solely to recite lyrics of a song, Mykhailo regrets his decision and wholeheartedly accepts it was not appropriate. The video has since been removed.”

Chelsea’s Mykhailo Mudryk at a recent Premier League match at Anfield. Picture: Alamy

Fans have criticised the player for his use of the word.

Football anti-racism group Kick It Out said: ““Kick It Out condemns the use of all racial slurs, including the N-word irrespective of context.

“The N-word is deeply offensive and the use of this term by high-profile figures in football can only serve to alienate people from the game.

“It is important that footballers use their significant platform in a positive way, and we’re encouraged to see that Mykhailo Mudryk has acknowledged the hurt caused by his use of this offensive slur.”

In the clip, Mudryk appears alongside a pal and they repeat the line from the hit track. The full track features the use of the N-word a total of 16 times.