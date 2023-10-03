Mysterious figure seen taking down protest signs from store where shopkeeper filmed 'throttling' suspected shoplifter

A viral TikTok video shows a figure removing the protest signs plastering the shop front. Picture: Social media, LBC

By Jasmine Moody

In a viral TikTok video, a figure is seen taking down protest signs from the store where the shopkeeper was filmed 'throttling' a suspected shoplifter, as speculation rises that the business could be reopening.

Shopkeeper Sohail Sindho, 45, went into hiding as protesters staged a demonstration in September outside his shop, Peckham Hair and Cosmetics after a video of him 'grappling' a woman was shared online.

Yet, it now seems the shopkeeper could be preparing to reopen his business after a person was filmed cleaning the front of the shop.

The person's face is briefly shown and may not be Mr Sindho.

However, the person taking the video believes it was the shopkeeper and said: "I suppose he thinks he's going to open up tomorrow."

Mr Sindho had asked protestors to calm down and insisted he did not strangle the woman and that it was not a racially motivated attack.

Due to the backlash, Mr Sindho revealed he was not with his wife and had to take their three children out of school.

Storms of protestors surrounded the hair and beauty shop in Peckham. Picture: LBC

Speaking to the Daily Mail, Mr Sindho said he had not intended to 'grapple' the woman.

He said: "I want them to know that I was only trying to restrain her. I didn’t mean to put my hands around her throat, and it was only for a few seconds.

"I do agree that I should not have done that. But I was trying to protect myself as she was hitting me as the video shows.

"Some people have said that it might have been racial because I am Pakistani and she is a black lady. That is absolutely not the truth.

"I want you to know that 99 per cent of my customers are people of colour. They are like my family. I don’t know what being racist means.

"I live and work in a multicultural place, and I am happy here and so are my family."

Mr. Sindho said the woman wanted to get a refund for three wigs worth £7.99 but he told her the receipt said that was not possible.

He instead offered an exchange, and then the confrontation broke out. He said he received a scar on his right eye and shoulder during the scrap.

In the video, the unnamed woman says: 'Get off me, he's trying to strangle me. Get the f*** off me. Call the police! Call the police!... This man just strangled me!"

Mr. Sindho said he wants to make peace.

He said: "I am hoping that I can meet with her and we can shake hands and reach a peaceful conclusion. I have two college degrees and am not a simple man.

"I have friends from as far as China and I don’t see people's colour. You could say that I am colour-blind."

Both Mr Sindho and the woman were questioned by police and released on bail.