Mysterious figure seen taking down protest signs from store where shopkeeper filmed 'throttling' suspected shoplifter

3 October 2023, 15:47 | Updated: 3 October 2023, 15:51

A viral TikTok video shows a figure removing the protest signs plastering the shop front.
A viral TikTok video shows a figure removing the protest signs plastering the shop front. Picture: Social media, LBC
Jasmine Moody

By Jasmine Moody

In a viral TikTok video, a figure is seen taking down protest signs from the store where the shopkeeper was filmed 'throttling' a suspected shoplifter, as speculation rises that the business could be reopening.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Shopkeeper Sohail Sindho, 45, went into hiding as protesters staged a demonstration in September outside his shop, Peckham Hair and Cosmetics after a video of him 'grappling' a woman was shared online.

Yet, it now seems the shopkeeper could be preparing to reopen his business after a person was filmed cleaning the front of the shop.

The person's face is briefly shown and may not be Mr Sindho.

However, the person taking the video believes it was the shopkeeper and said: "I suppose he thinks he's going to open up tomorrow."

Mr Sindho had asked protestors to calm down and insisted he did not strangle the woman and that it was not a racially motivated attack.

Due to the backlash, Mr Sindho revealed he was not with his wife and had to take their three children out of school.

Storms of protestors surrounded the hair and beauty shop in Peckham.
Storms of protestors surrounded the hair and beauty shop in Peckham. Picture: LBC

Speaking to the Daily Mail, Mr Sindho said he had not intended to 'grapple' the woman.

He said: "I want them to know that I was only trying to restrain her. I didn’t mean to put my hands around her throat, and it was only for a few seconds.

"I do agree that I should not have done that. But I was trying to protect myself as she was hitting me as the video shows.

Read more: Shopkeeper denies choking woman he accused of shoplifting after huge protest erupts in Peckham

Read more: Huge protest erupts in Peckham after video shows woman accused of shoplifting and assault being manhandled

"Some people have said that it might have been racial because I am Pakistani and she is a black lady. That is absolutely not the truth.

"I want you to know that 99 per cent of my customers are people of colour. They are like my family. I don’t know what being racist means.

"I live and work in a multicultural place, and I am happy here and so are my family."

Mr. Sindho said the woman wanted to get a refund for three wigs worth £7.99 but he told her the receipt said that was not possible.

He instead offered an exchange, and then the confrontation broke out. He said he received a scar on his right eye and shoulder during the scrap.

Man chokes woman during confrontation in Peckham

In the video, the unnamed woman says: 'Get off me, he's trying to strangle me. Get the f*** off me. Call the police! Call the police!... This man just strangled me!"

Mr. Sindho said he wants to make peace.

He said: "I am hoping that I can meet with her and we can shake hands and reach a peaceful conclusion. I have two college degrees and am not a simple man.

"I have friends from as far as China and I don’t see people's colour. You could say that I am colour-blind."

Both Mr Sindho and the woman were questioned by police and released on bail.

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Hunter Biden

Hunter Biden pleads not guilty to three federal gun charges

Teresa Hanson has been sentenced to life in prison

Woman who stabbed her husband of 34 years through the heart then went back to chopping onions jailed for life

Nigeria Refinery Explosion

Explosion at illegal oil refinery site ‘kills at least 15’ in Nigeria

Tupac Shakur's final moments revealed as never-before-seen images surface of rapper's final moments

Tupac Shakur's final moments revealed as never-before-seen images surface of rapper before fatal shooting

Jack Pointer Mackenzie toured with JLS from 2009 until 2021

JLS 'original member' dies age 35 as Aston Merrygold shares heart-wrenching tribute

The hummus was meant for popular restaurants such as Nando's and The Ivy

Factory worker jailed after lacing hummus made for Nando's and The Ivy with rubber gloves and metal ring pulls

Conservative Susan Hall has been accused of deploying "dog-whistle" politics in her bid to be London's mayor after claiming Jews are "frightened" under Labour's Sadiq Khan.

Sadiq Khan hits back at 'xenophobic' comments from Tory rival suggesting Jewish people are frightened of him

Kate and William play table tennis on visit to mark the start of Black History Month

Ping pong Princess! Kate and William go head-to-head at table tennis on visit marking start of Black History Month

People fleeing from the shopping centre in Bangkok, Thailand

At least two dead after shooting at major shopping centre in Bangkok

School Shooting-Michigan

Parents of US boy who killed four fellow students to face manslaughter trial

Residents furious over plans for 300ft-high 'Las Vegas Sphere' in East London

Residents furious over plans for 300ft high 'Las Vegas Sphere' set to land in East London

A bomb disposal expert works next to a car after the explosion in Ankara on Sunday

Turkey detains nearly 1,000 following suicide bomb attack in Ankara

Sunak has refused to budge on whether HS2's northern leg has been scrapped

'Not going to be forced into making decisions': Rishi Sunak refuses to clarify future of HS2 northern leg

The group of shoplifters had tried to make off with goods worth £3,000 from an Essex Tesco

Thieves trying to steal '£3,000 of high-value goods from Tesco' thwarted by covert investigators on their lunch break

Marcia Grant who was killed after being run over by her own car

'Looks like I got my first kill': Chilling words of boy, 13, who admitted killing grandmother with her own car

More stores are set to open on October 7 in Melton Mowbray, Matlock, Chepstow, Nottingham, Worcester, Ellesmere Port, Brigg, Redruth, Ferndown and Pontypool.

Poundland offers over 200 jobs to ex-Wilko workers as more stores set to reopen under budget retailer brand

Latest News

See more Latest News

It reach highs as 26C on Saturday

Exact date Indian Summer to hit as October could be 'hottest ever'

Joseph Gatt appeared in court on Monday.

Game of Thrones star Joseph Gatt appears in LA court charged with child sex offence

Donald Trump speaks with journalists during a midday break from court proceedings in New York on Monday

Donald Trump returning to court as trial into business practices continues

Susan Hall said she wants to make London safer 'particularly for Jewish communities'

Tory mayoral hopeful Susan Hall criticised for suggesting Jewish people are ‘frightened’ by Sadiq Khan
Strikes had been planned for Wednesday and Friday

London Underground strikes called off at eleventh hour after 'significant progress' in pay talks
Movie producers face backlash over plans to turn Titan sub tragedy into a film

'Too soon': Fury at movie producers' plans to turn OceanGate Titan sub tragedy into Hollywood blockbuster
Ambulances outside the Siam Paragon shopping centre in Bangkok

People flee major Bangkok shopping centre after hearing ‘gunshots’

A suspect was apprehended by police

Fourteen year old suspected gunman arrested after killing at least four in Thai shopping mall shooting
The National Assembly of the Republic of Armenia in Yerevan, Armenia

Armenia’s parliament votes to join International Criminal Court

TfL enforcement staff are now allowed to wear balaclavas after threats from anti-Ulez activists.

ULEZ wardens wear balaclavas to hide faces after weeks of clashes with 'Blade Runner’ vigilante-style attacks

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?
Armistice Day marks the signing of the armistice in 1918

Armistice Day: What is it about and when will the two-minute silence be held?

Royals

See more Royals

12 episodes and a holiday special were released on Spotify.

Spotify boss reveals real reason why Harry & Meghan's £18m podcast deal ‘didn’t work’ before couple axed
Prince Andrew has been given a 'stay of execution'.

Prince Andrew granted permission to stay at Royal Lodge ‘indefinitely’ after striking deal with King
Sarah Ferguson's assistant Jenean has been murdered

Sarah Ferguson's 'loyal, beautiful' long-time personal assistant murdered, as 48-year-old suspect arrested

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Caller believes that the MP's comments are her "pandering to white audience".

Kemi Badenoch is ‘pandering to a largely white audience’, says this caller after the Business Secretary’s comments
Tonight with Andrew Marr

Andrew Marr: Could the Conservatives pull off a miracle and win another general election?

Shelagh talks to caller Serena

Caller admits to Shelagh Fogarty she felt 'inadequate' for claiming benefits while caring for her disabled son
JoB and Jeremy Hunt

Navy veteran deeply hurt by Jeremy Hunt's plans to clamp down on benefit claimants

Transport Secretary is 'confident' Tories will win next election

Transport Secretary is 'confident' the Tories will win next general election

Bishop Stephen Lowe compares Suella Braverman to Enoch Powell

Bishop condemns Suella Braverman's 'damaging' migrant rhetoric, likening her to Enoch Powell
James O'Brien on Tory tactics in the upcoming election.

Tories desperately seeking wedge issues is the 'only way' they will retain power in 2024, says James O'Brien
Nick and caller Dominic

The Sycamore Gap tree became a beacon of hope for this caller's father amidst detention in a concentration camp
James and caller Mervin on knife crime

'I'd prefer you to go to jail than die': James O'Brien is left aghast by this caller's father's stance on knife possession
Nick and caller Karen

‘I would not want my child walking in this town': Croydon resident expresses fear following the stabbing of 15-year-old school girl

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit