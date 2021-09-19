Mystery as English-speaking woman with no memory washes up on Croatian island

19 September 2021, 13:24

The woman is thought to be in her 60s, but her identity or nationality are unknown.
The woman is thought to be in her 60s, but her identity or nationality are unknown.

By Elizabeth Haigh

Police are trying to identify a woman who washed up on a rock off the coast of Croatia, unable to remember her name but able to speak perfect English.

The woman, believed to be in her 60s, suffered cuts to the face but is thought to have no idea how she got to the rock off the isle of Krk, Croatia.

A fisherman who saw the woman reportedly alerted authorities, who found the woman on September 12.

Her identity and her nationality are not yet known.

Police are appealing for anyone with information about the woman to contact them directly.
Police are appealing for anyone with information about the woman to contact them directly.
The mystery woman is 5ft 4in, and has blonde hair and blue eyes.
The mystery woman is 5ft 4in, and has blonde hair and blue eyes.

Officials said she was found with no passport, phone or documents and was dehydrated and emaciated, the Sun reports.

She is thought to have survived several days in an area that is roamed by bears.

She is described as being 5ft 4in with shoulder-length blonde hair and blue eyes.

Police said that she was discovered wearing a blue striped t-shirt, black trousers and a pink hat.
Police said that she was discovered wearing a blue striped t-shirt, black trousers and a pink hat.

At the time of discovery, she was wearing a navy blue and white striped T-Shirt, black trousers and a pink hat.

She is understood to be receiving medical treatment in hospital.

The Krk police are appealing for anyone who may know her identity to email them at primorsko-goranska@policija.hr.

