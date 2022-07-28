The Lions are the lazy ones! Nadine Dorries wades into England’s Lionesses sexism row

28 July 2022, 08:31 | Updated: 28 July 2022, 08:53

By Patrick Grafton-Green

Nadine Dorries has blasted calls for the England women's football team to be called lions rather than lionesses, saying "lions are the lazy ones who lay around in the sun all day".

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

The culture secretary was asked by LBC's Nick Ferrari about a "school of thought" that the Lionesses "should also be referred to as lions".

It comes ahead of England's match against Germany in the Euro 2022 final at Wembley on Sunday evening.

READ MORE: 'Totally invented tosh': Nadine Dorries dismisses claims she'd give up constituency seat for Boris

READ MORE: Truss vows to outlaw catcalling and wolf-whistling as part of crackdown on misogyny

Ms Dorries dismissed the calls as "rubbish" and "nonsense".

"They are lionesses, they are our lionesses, I love everything that is encapsulated within that word," she said.

She added: "I lived in Africa for a year and it's well known that the lions are the lazy ones who lay around in the sun all day, the lionesses don't only go and get the food in but they also look after the cubs and the entire pride.

England celebrate their fourth goal in their Euro 2022 clash against Sweden
England celebrate their fourth goal in their Euro 2022 clash against Sweden. Picture: Alamy

"I actually think they should be lionesses and I am proud of calling them lionesses. Call them lions? No, I'm afraid that's not going to happen, certainly not in my house anyway."

Asked by Nick if she was suggesting that "Harry Kane and Harry Maguire just lounge about while these lionesses race about Wembley", Ms Dorries denied this.

She defended her stance, continuing: "The symbolism of the word lionesses encapsulates so much that is powerful and positive and good.

"Why would people try to denigrate something that is really positive and really great about women's football in that way.

"It's going to be a great night at Wembley on Sunday night, why would anybody, media or anybody already start wanting to chip away at something that is a fantastic event and a team of women who have performed so well in their sport and in what they've done.

"We should be proud of them, proud of the title and name lioness and celebrate it."

The debate over the team's nickname has picked up since England's impressive 4-0 victory over Sweden in the Euros semi-final earlier this week, with a suggestion that it is sexist.

However, the consensus appears to be that the positive connotations of the name far outweigh anything negative.

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Martin Lewis has urged Tory leadership to address soaring energy bills

Martin Lewis issues urgent plea as British Gas profits skyrocket and Brits face £4k bills

The result of the Wagatha Christie libel battle will be handed down tomorrow

Wagatha Christie verdict to be revealed at midday tomorrow

The man is the fourth known person to no longer be living with the virus

Man, 66, becomes fourth person in history seemingly cured of HIV - after leukaemia treatment
Breaking
Bernard Cribbins has died at the age of 93

Legendary actor Bernard Cribbins dies aged 93

Energy bills have soared in recent months

British Gas owner's profits increase five-fold to £1.3b as energy bills soar

'Totally invented tosh': Nadine Dorries dismisses claims she'd give up her constituency seat for Boris

'Totally invented tosh': Nadine Dorries dismisses claims she'd give up seat for Boris

Jack Fenton was killed after being struck by a helicopter's tail rotor

Helicopter victim Jack Fenton was not trying to take selfie, Greek investigators admit

The miracle stroke treatment allows some patients to leave hospital the next day

Tens of thousands of people denied access to 'miracle' stroke treatment, charity warns

The UK's sea level is rising at an increased rate, the Met Office has warned

UK sea level rise speeding up, says Met Office in annual climate report

Energy bills could reach £4,000 next year

Energy bills could soar to staggering £4k next year as experts warn of power cuts

JK Rowling branded Allison Bailey her "heroine" after her success

JK Rowling hails 'heroine' Allison Bailey after winning case over gender critical beliefs

Rishi Sunak has pledged to make downblousing a criminal offence

Sunak pledges to make downblousing criminal offence in crackdown on sex offenders

Cameras will film Old Bailey sentencings

Cameras to show judges sentencing Britain's biggest cases in moment of legal history

Kate Ferdinand has revealed she is "devastated and heartbroken" to have lost her unborn second child

Kate Ferdinand 'devastated and heartbroken' after losing unborn second child with Rio

Mr Hobbs denies the charges against him

Medium denies rape 'after claiming spirits told him to attack woman'

Exclusive
Sam Tarry appeared on the picket line

'Dozens will be sacked': Tarry warns Labour are on 'direct collision course' with unions

Latest News

See more Latest News

A Ukrainian self-propelled artillery shoots towards Russian forces at a frontline in the Kharkiv region of Ukraine

Russia steps up strikes on Ukraine amid counterattacks

A German Federal Police helicopter battles wildfires in the Saxon Switzerland National Park near Schmilka, Germany

Wildfire on German-Czech border threatens tourist area

Local residents carry boxes and sacks of food distributed by the United States Agency for International Development in Kachoda, Turkana area, northern Kenya

‘It’s like a new Cold War’: Russia and West vie for influence in Africa
Iraqi protesters breach the parliament in Baghdad

Followers of cleric enter Iraqi parliament in show of force

In this photo provided by the North Korean government, North Korean leader Kim Jong Un delivers his speech during a ceremony to mark the 69th anniversary of the signing of the ceasefire armistice that ends the fighting in the Korean War

Kim Jong Un threatens to use nuclear weapons amid tensions with US and S Korea
FILE – Tony Dow, actor, director and artist, poses at his home and studio in the Topanga area of Los Angeles, Thursday, Sept. 18, 2012

Tony Dow, big brother Wally on Leave It To Beaver, dies aged 77
Canadian prime minister Justin Trudeau greets Pope Francis at the Citadelle de Quebec

Canada says pope’s apology to Indigenous not enough

Iraq Protests

Demonstrators enter Iraqi parliament in protest over selection of nominee for PM
Virgin plane turns back

Briton charged with assaulting crew after Virgin flight diverted to Utah
US Russia Griner

US makes offer to Russia in bid to secure release of jailed Americans

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

The timeline for Boris Johnson to face another confidence vote in his leadership could be drastically shortened

Boris to quit as PM: What happens next?

House keys resting on a calculator

Who will get the cost of living payment and do you need to apply?
Sue Gray's much-anticipated report has been published in full

Read it in full: Sue Gray's much-anticipated final Partygate report

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

'Is he doing a good job?'Sacked shadow minister pressed on Keir Starmer's performance

'Is he doing a good job?' Sacked shadow minister pressed on Keir Starmer's performance
Cross Question with Ben Kentish 27/07

Cross Question with Ben Kentish 27/07 | Watch again

Natasha Devon likens the Tory leadership race to the behaviour of secondary school children

LBC Views: Tory leadership backstabbing and bitching is like school
'You're jealous': James O'Brien dissects caller's opposition to striking workers

'You're jealous': James O'Brien dissects caller's opposition to striking workers
Ben Kentish reflects on 'blue on blue infighting' between Rishi Sunak and Liz Truss

Ben Kentish reflects on 'blue on blue infighting' between Rishi Sunak and Liz Truss
Cross Question with Ben Kentish

Cross Question with Ben Kentish 26/07 | Watch again

James O'Brien slams right-wing media endorsement of Tory PMs

James O'Brien slams right-wing media endorsement of Tory PMs

Social workers 'showed no interest' in tragic Lily-Mai case, grandfather tells LBC

Social workers showed 'no interest' in tragic Lily-Mai case, grandfather tells LBC
Ben Kentish wonders what Keir Starmer would do on day one if he enters Number 10

Ben Kentish wonders what Keir Starmer would do on day one if he enters Number 10
Tories have become 'the English Nationalist Party' warns member

Tories have morphed into 'English Nationalist Party' member declares

More Topics

See more More Topics

Queen's Platinum Jubilee

Cladding Crisis

Cost of Living Crisis

Immigration

Crime & Police

London