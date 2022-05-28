Nadine Dorries raps in viral TikTok clip with 'mic drop' to explain Online Safety Bill

28 May 2022, 10:23 | Updated: 28 May 2022, 10:39

Nadine Dorries shared the clip with her 1,900 TikTok followers
Nadine Dorries shared the clip with her 1,900 TikTok followers. Picture: TikTok @nadinedorriesmp

By Daisy Stephens

Nadine Dorries has posted a video to her TikTok page in which she explains the online safety bill using rap.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

The culture secretary posted the 41-second video recorded in her office, explaining the purposes of the bill and how it would be enforced.

"This is how we're improving online safety," she told the camera at the start of the clip.

Then the music starts, and she begins her rap: "The UK is passing some new legislation,

To make the internet safer for the younger generation,

It's effectively a framework to protect internet users,

From scams, illegal content and anonymous abusers."

She went on: "It will force big techs to stop their terms being breached,

And puts in measures to defend free speech,

But is it true it will impact freedom of expression?

No, we've put in legal protections in the 19th section."

In the last verse she addressed how the new laws would be policed: "Another thing we're doing through the laws we're passing,

Is tackling online crime and cyber-flashing,

If companies fail to comply with the law,

And fail to protect the users that they're responsible for,

The regulator Ofcom will have the power to fine,

"So platforms must keep people safe online."

The culture secretary then looked directly at the camera and dropped a microphone to end the video.

The video, initially posted on TikTok but shared widely on other social media sites, has received a mixed reaction.

On Twitter user quipped: "the problem with Nadine Dorries online harms bill is that it doesn't protect anyone from the awful harm caused by Nadine Dorries online".

Another wrote: "Very brave of Nadine Dorries to ruin rap music, poetry and TikTok, as well as me having eyes and ears all in one go."

However others have praised her for taking the time to make the clip, with one TikTok user saying: "Well I never thought a government minister could actually be interesting to watch".

Another said: "I genuinely enjoyed that more than I thought I would."

A third TikTok user commented: "My favourite MP - multi talented. Author. Empowering women. Style. Inspiring".

In reply, Ms Dorries wrote: "author *and* rap artist".

