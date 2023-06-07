Punters at Somerset pub stunned when naked couple wander in for a pint - sparking torrent of negative reviews online

The naked coupled 'strolled into the pub for a burger and a pint'. Picture: Google Images/TripAdvisor

By Kieran Kelly

A group of punters were left horrified after a naked couple strolled into a pub in Somerset - and staff were happy to serve them.

Naturalists Neil Cox and Danielle Quiggan visited The Railway, in Burnham-on-Sea, near Bristol, on Friday, to enjoy a quick naked pint.

On the same evening, the couple took a naked stroll along the Harbourside, with nobody seeming to question them.

Some customers at the pub were baffled with the staff decision to serve them, even though they were naked.

The pub's TripAdvisor page has been subjected to a torrent of negative reviews, with one customers saying a naked man was "doing helicopters while his other half cheered him on".

The review reads: "Just popped out for a quick drink and was faced with a man completely starkers doing helicopters while his other half cheered him on.

"They then sat down to eat, thankfully the establishment covered the seats with bin liners first. All in all a really weird place to allow this sort of thing, think before taking the kids there!"

The Railway Inn, near Bristol. Picture: Google Maps

Another review from another furious customer said: "We found food and staff pleadant. We went for the 2nd time last night, were shocked to see naked couple arrive and be served.

"We were concerned as there were families and young children there. I heard one customer mention this to the staff. As other people have said, staff seemed unconcerned. We will not be going again."

A third said: "Apalling. If you want to go to a family pub with average food and staff serving a naked man accompanied by a naked woman then this is for you. Took parents. Outraged."

Several other customers were furious as the pub was filled with families and children, though the manager has insisted "we are definitely a family pub".

He continued: "[We are] proud to be inclusive of everyone, I myself have three small children and don't see any issue, we look forward to your next visit to us."

The pub's TripAdvisor page has been flooded with negative reviews. Picture: TripAdvisor

The manager of The Railway Inn has also defended his staff members' decision to allow in the naturalists, who he said were a "lovely couple".

The manager responded: "We were contacted by a lovely couple who happened to be naturists who politely asked if they would be allowed in.

"We checked the laws and regulations and there was no reason to say no, as a father myself with young children I didn't see any issue or threat, thankfully most of the customers were fine and inquisitive.

It's a shame to let this put you off of our great food, customer service or staff who work so hard."