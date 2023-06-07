Punters at Somerset pub stunned when naked couple wander in for a pint - sparking torrent of negative reviews online

7 June 2023, 10:25

The naked coupled 'strolled into the pub for a burger and a pint'
The naked coupled 'strolled into the pub for a burger and a pint'. Picture: Google Images/TripAdvisor
Kieran Kelly

By Kieran Kelly

A group of punters were left horrified after a naked couple strolled into a pub in Somerset - and staff were happy to serve them.

Naturalists Neil Cox and Danielle Quiggan visited The Railway, in Burnham-on-Sea, near Bristol, on Friday, to enjoy a quick naked pint.

On the same evening, the couple took a naked stroll along the Harbourside, with nobody seeming to question them.

Some customers at the pub were baffled with the staff decision to serve them, even though they were naked.

The pub's TripAdvisor page has been subjected to a torrent of negative reviews, with one customers saying a naked man was "doing helicopters while his other half cheered him on".

The review reads: "Just popped out for a quick drink and was faced with a man completely starkers doing helicopters while his other half cheered him on.

"They then sat down to eat, thankfully the establishment covered the seats with bin liners first. All in all a really weird place to allow this sort of thing, think before taking the kids there!"

Listen and subscribe to Unprecedented: Inside Downing Street on Global Player

The Railway Inn, near Bristol
The Railway Inn, near Bristol. Picture: Google Maps

Another review from another furious customer said: "We found food and staff pleadant. We went for the 2nd time last night, were shocked to see naked couple arrive and be served.

"We were concerned as there were families and young children there. I heard one customer mention this to the staff. As other people have said, staff seemed unconcerned. We will not be going again."

Read More: 'Stay in your lane!': Oxfam faces backlash over 'JK Rowling hate figure' in LGBT cartoon

Read More: Jack Whitehall admits he ‘became first person’ to have Nando’s Black Card confiscated as he 'abused offer' with mates

A third said: "Apalling. If you want to go to a family pub with average food and staff serving a naked man accompanied by a naked woman then this is for you. Took parents. Outraged."

Several other customers were furious as the pub was filled with families and children, though the manager has insisted "we are definitely a family pub".

He continued: "[We are] proud to be inclusive of everyone, I myself have three small children and don't see any issue, we look forward to your next visit to us."

The pub's TripAdvisor page has been flooded with negative reviews
The pub's TripAdvisor page has been flooded with negative reviews. Picture: TripAdvisor

The manager of The Railway Inn has also defended his staff members' decision to allow in the naturalists, who he said were a "lovely couple".

The manager responded: "We were contacted by a lovely couple who happened to be naturists who politely asked if they would be allowed in.

"We checked the laws and regulations and there was no reason to say no, as a father myself with young children I didn't see any issue or threat, thankfully most of the customers were fine and inquisitive.

It's a shame to let this put you off of our great food, customer service or staff who work so hard."

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Prince Harry is taking legal action over his phone hacking claims

Press report that Chelsy Davy raged at Harry over the phone after he visited strip club 'obtained by hacking', duke claims
Use-by dates like this one (r) on M&S milk will be replaced by 'best before' dates

M&S drops use-by dates on milk and tells customers to use the sniff test instead

Bodhi Mani Risby-Jones

Indonesia to deport Australian surfer jailed for drunken rampage

Soap legend Julie Goodyear who has been diagnosed with dementia

Coronation Street's Julie Goodyear diagnosed with dementia, heartbroken husband reveals

The Pope

Pope Francis set to undergo intestinal surgery

The incident happened just after midnight on Wednesday 5 October last year

Horrifying moment drunk woman causes 'terrifying' car crash after driving wrong way on M5

Waters continue to swell in southern Ukraine after dam breach

Floodwaters from bombed Ukrainian damn are 'detonating Russian mines and washing them into Russian lines'

Heathrow workers are walking out for almost every weekend until the end of August

Heathrow workers announce strike action for almost every weekend from mid-June to the end of August

Breached dam image

Waters continue to swell in southern Ukraine after dam breach

Nato exercise briefing

Nato allies prepare air exercise over Europe in show of force to Russia

Michael Tisius

Man executed for killing two jailers during failed escape bid in 2000

The Pope will undergo surgery on his intestine

Pope Francis, 86, admitted to hospital for surgery on intestine

Two cruise ships are set to be used for housing Channel migrants (stock cruise photo)

Channel migrants to be housed in cruise ships for the first time as thousands stay in barges across UK

COVID Inquiry: Health Sec stops short of saying it's right for Cabinet Office to 'challenge' request for WhatsApps

Health Secretary stops short of saying it's right for Cabinet Office to 'challenge' Covid inquiry request for WhatsApps

Jeremy Hunt previously said he would back the Bank of England rising interest rates to bring inflation down - even if it means the UK entering a recession

Inflation in UK to be highest in developed world this year, OECD says

US Saudi Arabia Blinken

Top US diplomat meets Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman

Latest News

See more Latest News

Prince Harry's phone hacking testimony will continue into a second day

Prince Harry blasts 'mean' headlines 'celebrating' split with Chelsy Davy at phone hacking trial
The BBC, British Airways, Boots, Aer Lingus, Nova Scotia Government and the University of Rochester were targeted

Cyber crime gang Clop issues ultimatum to 100,000 victims of hacking - threatening to release their personal details
St Kentigern's Academy

Boy, 14, dies ‘after being put in chokehold’ at at Lewis Capaldi's old school in Scotland

Canada Wildfires

Quebec orders more evacuations as dozens of wildfires continue to burn

Imran Khan speaks to Nick Ferrari

'It's might is right': Former Pakistan PM Imran Khan calls on West to speak up amid 'unprecedented' crackdown
Spanish rider Raul Torras Martinez lost his life on Tuesday night

Tributes pour in for professional motorbike racer Torras Martinez, 46, killed in horror crash during Isle of Man TT
Richmond Shooting

Two killed in shooting at US high school graduation ceremony

The Duke accused the tabloids of trying to characterise him as a 'thicko' and 'playboy'.

Harry says tabloids cast ‘me as thicko and playboy’ as he sets to return to witness box for second day in hacking trial
The figure likened to JK Rowling wore a badge saying 'terf', which is short for ‘trans-exclusionary radical feminist’

'Stay in your lane!': Oxfam faces backlash over 'JK Rowling hate figure' in LGBT cartoon

China US

Senior US and Chinese diplomats hold talks to avoid escalation of tensions

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?
Armistice Day marks the signing of the armistice in 1918

Armistice Day: What is it about and when will the two-minute silence be held?

Royals

See more Royals

The think tank raised questions around Harry's visa after the publication of his memoir.

US government given one week by judge to decide whether to release Prince Harry’s visa application
Andrew Marr spoke out about Prince Harry's hacking case

Andrew Marr: Harry is a wounded man who's turned into an insurgent crusader calling for reform with a radical edge
Prince Harry admitted in High Court that his memoir contradicts his testimony.

Harry admits bombshell memoir Spare contradicts legal claims during gruelling testimony in High Court hacking trial

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

'I'm feeling better within myself': Nurse loses five kilos in four weeks after weight loss jab

'I'm feeling better within myself': Nurse loses five kilos in four weeks after weight loss jab
strike pay

Junior doctors' 35% pay rise request is 'sticking point' in negotiations, Health Sec Steve Barclay says
Andrew Marr spoke out about AI

Marr: Artificial intelligence is a clever monkey that we need to be worried about

Prince Harry arrives at the High Court

Softly-spoken Harry visibly 'warmed up' as he unleashed his 'bombshell evidence,' says LBC reporter
Shelagh Fogarty calls for an end to press "brutality"

Amid Prince Harry trial, Shelagh Fogarty calls for press 'brutality' to come to an end

Tactics

A Labour win is the 'most important thing for our country', says Just Stop Oil donor

James O'Brien

'Who are you going to trust?': James O'Brien questions UK newspapers amid Prince Harry phone hacking trial
Nick and Dale Vince

Tories spent 13 years 'fighting each other' rather than the 'problems facing the UK', claims Just Stop Oil donor
Nick and callers on migrant housing

Nick Ferrari callers voice their solutions to mounting migrant crisis

Will Guyatt shares his reaction to the new Apple product.

Only can Apple make you believe in a £3000+ Headset, Will Guyatt writes

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit