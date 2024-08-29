Nando's waitress hit with plate recounts 'unprovoked' attack as she says she feels 'let down' by Met Police

The man hit the waitress with a plate. Picture: Social media

By Emma Soteriou

A woman who claims to be the Nando's waitress in a viral video, which showed her being hit with a plate has said she feels “grossly let down” by the Met.

CCTV footage posted online revealed the shocking moment the waitress was hit in the face with a plate while serving customers.

The footage, which went viral on social media, shows a man, woman and child seated at a corner table of the restaurant as they wait for their meals.

The waitress then approaches to serve up their food, but as she places it on the table, the man leans over and smashes an empty plate in her face.

She quickly steps back and walks away as the man shouts after her.

Meanwhile, the woman at the table leans forward to stop him. Moments later, they get up with the child and make a quick exit.

Warning - violent and potentially upsetting footage. Viewer discretion is advised.

CCTV shows shock moment Nandos customer slaps waitress with a plate

Opening up about the incident, the waitress said in a TikTok video: "I want to say what’s more concerning than the mass behaviour was the failure of the Metropolitan Police and their conduct.

"I was grossly let down by them. They have reopened the investigation now.

"Thanks for all of the support and the attention it’s been receiving online. And for that I’m grateful.

"However, I was really disappointed and let down with what happened at the time with the police."

Recounting the incident, she said: "[The man, woman and child] were sat down by a colleague. The new colleague didn't give them a high chair but usually you're supposed to ask.

"I think they assumed that they were just going to be given one anyway and that's when they got my attention – it was the lady initially and she already seemed irritated.

"They asked me for the high chair, I started bringing it but mid-way through bringing it I realised I wasn’t allowed to put it in that area because that was where we run the food."

She continued: "I told them I'd double-check with a supervisor, which I did. The supervisor said I'm not allowed so I relayed that information back to the couple.

"At this point, the man got quite aggressive with me. He started swearing at me, saying I’m wasting his f***ing time and to sit him somewhere the f*** else.

"At that point, I said I’d be happy to sit them in another section but to just give me a second. He said ‘you’re a little f***ing girl, why the f***do you work here? Sit me somewhere else.’

"Then I said let me get my manager involved because I didn’t want to deal with that."

She went on to say: "The manager just sat him somewhere else with a baby chair. I asked why we’re still serving to the manager – I was ignored."

The staff later noticed that the table was empty and assumed the trio had gone.

But then the waitress said she was notified to go to a table in the corner of the restaurant.

"As I’m approaching this table, I notice that it’s the couple with the baby," she said.

"As I'm putting the food down, I ask them – because they have moved without informing anyone – ‘are you not using the high chair then?’

“It’s at that point that the man has picked up the plate and whacked me on the side of my head with it. And there was cutlery on the plate too.

"I didn't register what happened, I then remembered that police were in the restaurant so I said ‘I’m going to the police’. I walk off and go to one of the officers.”

She said she originally went to a female officer who sent her to her male colleague.

She pointed out the man and he was taken outside, but after being taken into the manager's office saw on the CCTV that he was allowed to go.

Meanwhile, the female officer was "having a laugh" with the woman and child.

Once police viewed the CCTV, they realised they had made a mistake, the girl said.

Despite saying she wanted to press charges, she said she was told she was unable to as she would have to go in front of a jury to convince them that the incident was unprovoked.

The man allegedly told the police officer that she threatened to punch him in the face.

After filing a complaint with the police officers' supervisor, the girl claimed that she was told they were human and "made a mistake".

"The male officer called me back also and basically told me ‘I couldn’t hear or understand what you were saying and you didn’t tell me that he hit you on the head'," she added.

The Metropolitan Police said: "We are aware of a video circulating online showing an incident in a branch of Nando's in Stratford which took place in March.

"A report of assault was made to police at the time of the incident, however, it appears this was not progressed promptly by officers.

"We are working to establish why this happened and accept this is not the level of service Londoners should rightfully expect from the Met.

"We have since made contact with the victim and a statement has been taken – we will endeavour to keep her updated with the progress of this investigation.

"There has been no arrest and enquiries are ongoing to locate the man involved."

Anyone who can provide information about this incident should call 101 ref CAD 1872/21 Aug.

A Nando's spokesperson said: "This was a shocking and unprovoked attack earlier this year.

"We reported it to the police immediately and have supported our colleague since.

"We will not tolerate this kind of behaviour, the safety of our colleagues and customers is our priority."