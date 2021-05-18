Naomi Campbell, 50, announces arrival of baby daughter in heartwarming Instagram post

Naomi Campbell announced she has become a mother in an Instagram post. Picture: PA

By Asher McShane

Model Naomi Campbell, 50, has announced she has become a mother to a baby girl

Naomi announced the news on Instagram, sharing a picture of her hand holding a baby's feet.

She wrote: "A beautiful little blessing has chosen me to be her mother, so honoured to have this gentle soul in my life there are no words to describe the lifelong bond that I now share with you my angel. There is no greater love."

Designer Marc Jacobs was among the people congratulating her.

He wrote in the comments: "Oh my God!!!!! Today is the day?? How absolutely incredible. How lucky she is and how lucky you are! What a wonderful Mother you will be. Blessings all around."

In a 2017 interview with the Evening Standard she spoke about wanting to become a mother.

She is quoted as saying: "I think about having children all the time. But now with the way science is I think I can do it when I want."