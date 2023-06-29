‘It’s never too late to become a mother’: Naomi Campbell, 53, welcomes second child

Naomi Campbell has welcomed her second child. Picture: Alamy/Instagram

By Jenny Medlicott

Naomi Campbell has announced the birth of her second child in a surprise post to social media.

Naomi Campbell, 53, shared the news that she has become a mother-of-two, as she welcomes her second child, a baby boy.

The model posted a photo of her holding the newborn baby in her arms with her two-year-old daughter reaching over to hold onto her new brother’s hand.

The caption read: “My little darling, know that you are cherished beyond measure and surrounded by love from the moment you graced us with your presence.

“A True Gift from God, blessed ! Welcome Babyboy.

Finally adding at the end: “It’s never too late to become a mother.”

The post was met with enthusiasm from those online, as fellow model Claudia Schiffer commented: “Congratulations!”

While Donatella Versace added: “Congratulations Omi!!”

Naomi first became a mum in May 2021 at the age of 50.

Confirming that her daughter was biologically hers, she said: “She wasn’t adopted – she’s my child.”

In an interview with Vogue last year, the model posed with her at the time nine-month-old daughter and revealed her long-standing wish to become a mum.

She also said that she encourages her older friends not to “hesitate” about having children.

"I'm telling them all, do it! Don't hesitate!" she said.

The model has kept her daughter mostly private since giving birth in 2021 and hasn't revealed the names of either children or their father – although she has shared the occasional snippet of her first-born on social media.

Sharing the news of her first-born at the time, Naomi praised her “beautiful little blessing”.

She also added: “So honoured to have this gentle soul in my life, there are no words to describe the lifelong bond that I now share with you, my angel. There is no greater love.”