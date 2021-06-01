Naomi Osaka's treatment has been "disgusting" Jermaine Jenas tells LBC

1 June 2021, 10:26 | Updated: 1 June 2021, 10:52

By Daisy Stephens

Football pundit Jermaine Jenas told Nick Ferrari on LBC today that he thought the treatment of Naomi Osaka has been “disgusting” after she pulled out of doing interviews for mental health reasons.

Naomi Osaka pulled out of the French Open amid a row over media obligations
Naomi Osaka pulled out of the French Open amid a row over media obligations. Picture: Getty

When asked whether Ms Osaka should have to do broadcast interviews, former Spurs and England player Jermaine said: “I don’t think so, no. I don’t see why.”

He said she should be allowed to just “go out there and play tennis”.

He went on to say that many footballers never give broadcast interviews, citing Paul Scholes who rarely did any post-match interviews at all.

“She just wants to go out there and play tennis," he said.

“Yes, she has her issues with the press. But she’s voiced those concerns with regards to her own mental health and therefore should be more than happy and allowed to go and just play the sport that she loves.

“I think it’s disgusting.”

Ms Osaka pulled out of the French Open because she refused to take part in in press conferences, something that she received a hefty fine for the previous day.

She says that press conferences make her extremely anxious.

In a statement, she said: “Though the tennis press has always been kind to me (and I want to apologise to all the cool journalists who I may have hurt), I am not a natural public speaker and get huge waves of anxiety before I speak to the world's media.

“I get really nervous and find it stressful to always try to engage and give you the best answers I can.

“So here in Paris I was already feeling vulnerable and anxious, so I thought it was better to exercise self-care and skip the press conferences.

“I announced it pre-emptively because I do feel like the rules are quite outdated in parts and I wanted to highlight that.”

Latest News

See more Latest News

Pro-democracy activist Arnon Nampha

Thai court grants bail to two pro-democracy activists

A man walks by a coronavirus testing centre in Frankfurt, Germany

Germany probes fraud allegations after surge in testing centres
Jermaine told Nick Ferrari that stop-and-searches cause mistrust between police and the community

Jermaine Jenas: stop-and-search must not cause 'hate and mistrust'
Sarah Everard died from "compression to the neck", a post mortem has concluded.

Sarah Everard died from 'compression to neck', post-mortem finds
German Chancellor Angela Merkel

Denmark ‘helped US spy on European leaders’

New Zealand NASA

New Zealand becomes latest nation to sign space agreement with Nasa

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Boris Johnson is set to hold a Covid-19 press briefing later this afternoon

What time is Boris Johnson’s Covid announcement today and what will he say?
Rishi Sunak made the comments to LBC during an outing in Hartlepool

Chancellor: "All security protocols" followed after PM's phone number found online
Three Covid vaccines have been approved for use in the UK so far

What are the different vaccines for Covid-19? AstraZeneca, Pfizer and Moderna jab comparison

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

'I used to dread interviewing Naomi Osaka,' Annabel Croft reveals to LBC

'I used to dread interviewing Naomi Osaka,' Annabel Croft reveals to LBC
Business minister's LBC interview branded 'car crash' by listeners

Business minister's LBC interview branded 'car crash' by listeners
David Lammy's take on hundreds more Afghans who helped British forces settling in UK

David Lammy on hundreds more Afghans, who helped British forces, settling in UK
Prue Leith is this week's guest on Difficult Women

Prue Leith on Prince Phillip: 'I don’t think he liked me much'
'It's a grim situation': Tenants union organiser reacts to eviction ban coming to an end

'It's a grim situation': Tenants union organiser reacts to eviction ban coming to an end
I'm fed up hearing about hard done by tenants, landlord tells LBC

I'm fed up of hearing about hard done by tenants, landlord tells LBC

More Topics

See more More Topics

Coronavirus

Coronavirus

Schools

Schools

Brexit

Brexit

Cladding Crisis

Cladding Crisis

Immigration

Immigration

London

London