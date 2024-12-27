NASA spacecraft makes history as it survives closest-ever approach to the sun

27 December 2024, 14:59

Nasa's Parker probe is passing within 3.8 million miles of the sun's surface
Nasa's Parker probe is passing within 3.8 million miles of the sun's surface. Picture: Nasa

By Henry Moore

A NASA spacecraft is safe and sound after making the closest-ever approach to the sun on Tuesday in a bid to get a better understanding of how it works.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

NASA’'s Parker solar probe raced past the sun at 435,000mph - fast enough to travel from London to New York in 29 seconds.

The unmanned spacecraft got within 3.8 million miles of the sun, within the corona, or outer atmosphere.

Parker endured temperatures of 1,400C as it hurtled towards our closet star.

Read more: Secret 'city under the ice' nuclear base rediscovered by Nasa in Greenland

Read more: Astronauts stranded in space face further setback as SpaceX delays ISS rescue mission

Nasa's Parker solar probe
Nasa's Parker solar probe. Picture: Alamy

NASA scientists faced a tense wait to find out if the mission had been a success, but received the all-clear signal on Boxing Day evening.

"Following its record-breaking closest approach to the sun, NASA's Parker Solar Probe has transmitted a beacon tone back to Earth indicating it's in good health and operating normally," NASA said.

Speaking earlier this week, Yanping Guo, mission design and navigation manager, said they were confident the mission would be a success.

"It's like a baby to me," she told Sky News. "But I'm pretty confident we will hear good news and get more data from the spacecraft."

Nasa's Parker solar probe
Nasa's Parker solar probe. Picture: Nasa

Parker has been in space since August 2018, and this was its 22nd orbit of the sun - and the closest it will ever get.

Scientists hope that the spacecraft will send back a huge trove of data that will help them understand the sun better.

In particular, they want to understand why the outer atmosphere of the sun reaches 1 million degrees, but the surface is only around 6,000C.

Professor Tim Horbury of Imperial College London said: "I'm incredibly lucky to be at this moment in my career when finally this mission is flying so we can do the science we've wanted to do for decades.

Parker was launched in 2018
Parker was launched in 2018. Picture: Getty

"The science is great, but the engineering achievement is extraordinary. It's an extraordinary environment in which to travel."

Researchers also want to understand how the sun generates solar winds.

Prof Horbury said they drive our aurora on Earth but can also be harmful to us.

He said: "The radiation can damage astronauts, it can knock out satellites and even have effects on the ground, for example, on the power grid," he said.

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Azerbaijan Airlines has blamed 'external interference'

Azerbaijan Airlines blames 'external interference' for plane crash that killed 38 people

A row has erupted over Reform UK's claims about membership

Reform UK threatens to sue Tory leader Kemi Badenoch amid membership row as Farage brands claims 'disgusting'

Dick's Lane in Ormskirk.

A man has been arrested over a hit-and-run collision which killed a cyclist

Sebastian Zapeta

Man indicted in burning death of woman on New York City subway train

The wreckage of Azerbaijan Airlines Embraer 190

Ukrainian drone attack under way before Azerbaijani plane crash – aviation chief

Kamal Adwan hospital following airstrikes on Thursday

Israel raids and burns one of Gaza’s last remaining hospitals, forcing patients and staff to remove clothes

The Royals at Sandringham

Prince William's hilarious joke about Prince Louis delights Royals fans at Sandringham

Kippax High Street, near Leeds

Girl, 7, left with life-changing injuries after quad bike crashes into telegraph pole as boy, 16, arrested

More than 150,000 migrants have arrived in the UK

More than 150,000 migrants have crossed Channel to UK in last seven years

Israel Palestinians Gaza

Israeli troops burn Gaza hospital after forcibly removing staff and patients

Eurostar trains in St Pancras's station

Eurostar travel chaos as hundreds of passengers stuck in the Channel Tunnel for nearly three hours

Nick Starmer died aged 60.

Keir Starmer pays tribute to 'wonderful' brother who died on Boxing Day after cancer battle

Tributes outside the Zhuhai People’s Fitness Plaza after the crash (Ng Han Guan/AP)

Chinese man sentenced to death for killing 35 people by driving into a crowd

High winds batter much of the UK this weekend

Brits brace for 'wet and windy' New Year's Eve as some parts of UK to be hit with snow

The house on Carterford Drive before it burned down.

Norfolk woman found dead after Boxing day horror house fire

Ex-Suzuki Motor Corp chairman Osamu Suzuki (Shizuo Kambayashi/AP)

Former Japanese car company boss Osamu Suzuki dies aged 94

Latest News

See more Latest News

Interior of Warrington open prison (L), David Gauke (R)

Keep more convicts in open prisons to slash reoffending, sentencing tsar David Gauke says amid overcrowding crisis
Kazakhstan Azerbaijan Airliner Crash

Azerbaijan’s flag carrier suspends flights to more Russian cities after crash

Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu

Netanyahu says Israeli air strikes on Yemen to continue 'until the job is done' despite injury to WHO crew member
A 31-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder.

Man, 30, charged with attempted murder after four pedestrians hit by car in Shaftesbury Avenue on Christmas Day
Yemen Israel

Houthi rebels fire missile at Israel hours after airstrikes on Yemen airport

German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier (S’ren Stache/dpa via AP)

Germany’s president dissolves parliament ahead of February election

The victim reported being approached by two unknown men

Two men arrested over alleged rape of man, 19, in Brighton city centre

The famous faces we lost in 2024

A-list singers, actors, sports stars and politicians: Remembering some of the famous faces we lost in 2024
Laura Brumpton shared her disconcerting hot dog experience

Family left fuming after being charged £618 for two hot dogs at popular Christmas market

New reports point to Russian involvement in the plane crash.

Russia 'denied emergency landing' to Azerbaijan Airlines plane and 'jammed GPS system' before crash

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Crowded Piccadilly Line train at station on London Underground

Piccadilly Line to part-close this weekend for two weeks: Here's what you need to know

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?

Royals

See more Royals

King Charles delivers his annual Christmas speech.

King Charles pays tribute to 'selfless' doctors and nurses who treated him after cancer diagnosis in Christmas speech
Royals attend their Christmas Day service at Sandringham.

The Royal Family's Christmas traditions: Inside 'The Firm's' Christmas festivities

Royals attend Christmas service at Sandringham

Royals attend Christmas Day service at Sandringham as hundreds gather to greet King Charles and family

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Anti-Jewish racism is 'out of control', according to the Anti-Semitism Policy Trust

Anti-Jewish racism is out of control on the internet's 'anti-Semitism superhighways' - ministers must take action
The Oxford Street M&S demolition is a shame, but the debate has been worthwhile, writes Catherine Croft of the Twentieth Century Society

Oxford Street M&S demolition decision is a shame - but the public debate has been very welcome
Starmer’s ‘Plan for Change’ hits the right notes on energy and infrastructure.

Starmer’s ‘Plan for Change’ hits the right notes on energy and infrastructure—As long as he sticks to it
Cat Eccles MP is backing Kim Leadbeater's Assisted Dying bill

Why the Assisted Dying Bill is a vital step for the terminally ill

Winter poverty looms as energy prices soar and promises fall short.

Winter poverty looms as energy prices soar and promises fall short

As the non-dom tax regime ends, 'The Labour government does need to be wary of alienating non-doms and high net worth individuals from living and working in the UK'.

Labour need to be wary of alienating non-doms and the rich - they could flee UK after Budget
Lily Ebert died aged 100 last week

Holocaust survivor Lily Ebert never lost her kindness, despite the horror she witnessed

Johnny Jenkins says we have a serious problem in this country with people running late

Lateness isn’t just inconvenient - it’s unacceptable

Andrew Marr offers his opinion on assisted dying

Andrew Marr: Should we make it much easier for people who are dying to end their lives?

For Israeli-Palestinian peace, we need the international community to be a midwife, not an architect, writes Eran Nissan

For Israeli-Palestinian peace, we need the international community to be a midwife, not an architect

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Royal News