Police search for Londoner, 32, missing for over a week after disappearing 'on way to party'

30 January 2023, 11:37 | Updated: 30 January 2023, 12:45

Nathan has not been seen since the evening of January 21
Nathan has not been seen since the evening of January 21. Picture: Metropolitan Police

By Asher McShane

Police have launched a search for a 32-year-old man who has been missing for more than a week after leaving home to go to a party.

Nathan Cole, from Notting Hill, west London, has not been seen since the evening of January 21, when he was planning on attending a gig in Camden but did not go, leaving his family "extremely worried".

He is described as an "outgoing and sociable" individual and police are increasingly concerned he may have come to harm.

He bought four cans of lager at a shop in Blackhorse Lane, E17, at just after 10pm, before boarding a 158 bus in the direction of Chingford, the Metropolitan Police said.

Police fear Nathan may have come to harm and are appealing for information
Police fear Nathan may have come to harm and are appealing for information. Picture: Metropolitan Police

Almost an hour later he got off the bus outside Walthamstow Academy, close to the junction of Academy Way and Billet Road.

Mr Cole was seen on CCTV walking along Banbury Road in Walthamstow at 11.17pm, officers say.

It is believed Mr Cole's phone was active near the former Ikea store in Glover Drive, Edmonton, at 12.41am, though there has been no confirmation he had the device.

Detective Sergeant Julie Morrow, from the Central West Missing Persons Unit, said: "More than a week has gone by since Nathan's family had any contact with him. They are obviously extremely worried and while we are doing all we can to support them we really need the public's help as we continue our search.

"We hope very much that we will find Nathan safe and well but with each day that passes, our concerns that he may have come to harm increase.

"Nathan has been described as an outgoing and gregarious character. He was someone who was very sociable and would engage in conversations with anyone.

"He knew the Walthamstow area and it is possible he had travelled there to meet with friends or to attend a party or gathering.

"We urgently want to hear from anyone who saw Nathan late on the night of Saturday January 21, early the following morning or at any time since. We would ask anyone who lives in the area he was last seen to check any CCTV or doorbell cameras.

"We would also like to hear from anyone who spoke to Nathan on the night, who knew of his plans or who knows where he might have gone or who he might have been meeting. No piece of information is too small."

Anyone who sees Nathan should call 999, while those with other information can ring 101, giving the reference 23MIS002577.

Information can also be provided to the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

