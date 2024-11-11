'We will remember them': Nation falls silent as millions of Brits remember the fallen for Armistice Day

Millions of Brits fell silent to honour the fallen on Monday. Picture: Alamy

By Henry Moore

The nation fell silent on Monday as millions of Brits honoured the fallen for Armistice Day.

On the 11th hour of the 11th day, Britons paid tribute to veterans and war dead as they marked the end of World War One.

At 11am the bells of London's Elizabeth Tower, Big Ben, rang out to mark the start of the annual two-minute silence.

Following the solemn moment, many took to social media to honour the occasion.

The royal family took to X, sharing an excerpt from Laurence Binyon's iconic war poem “For the Fallen.”

On #ArmisticeDay, we remember the service and sacrifice of all those who have died during war. pic.twitter.com/VmoaXnPUm9 — The Royal Family (@RoyalFamily) November 11, 2024

While the Royal British Legion shared an image of poppies as they promised to remember those who sacrificed their lives in war.

They shall grow not old, as we that are left grow old:



Age shall not weary them, nor the years condemn.



At the going down of the sun and in the morning



We will remember them.#ArmisticeDay #Remembrance pic.twitter.com/xqjWWOlR4k — Royal British Legion (@PoppyLegion) November 11, 2024

Sports teams from across the UK also took to social media to remember the fallen.

The official England national team X around paid tribute, writing: “Football remembers.”

Premier League side Brentford wrote: “Today, we remember and honour the brave men and women who made the ultimate sacrifice for our freedom.”

While Rangers FC said: “We will remember them.”

It comes as the Prime Minister joined French president Emmanuel Macron at the ceremony in Paris on Monday, laying wreaths at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier and inspecting the armed forces.

The French and British national anthems were both played.

Starmer said earlier that he was "honoured to be in Paris to stand united with President Macron in tribute to the fallen of the First World War who made the ultimate sacrifice for the freedom we enjoy today".

Today we shall remember the fallen and those who returned and the sacrifices they made to protect our freedom. We must never forget. @allontheboard #ArmisticeDay #LestWeForget #WeWillRememberThem pic.twitter.com/jsFUyAutO3 — All On The Board (@allontheboard) November 11, 2024

He added: "These events are vital in ensuring the memory of millions of young soldiers, sailors, and aviators live on for generations to come."

The French and British armies fought together in France against Germany in the First World War. Over two million soldiers from the two armies are estimated to have died during the conflict, which ran from 1914-1918.

France's President Emmanuel Macron (R) and Britain's Prime Minister Keir Starmer (2L) take part in a wreath-laying ceremony on the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier at the Place de l'Etoile. Picture: Getty

"That is why this Government will bring the nation together in a moment of national reflection to mark the 80th anniversaries of VE and VJ Day next year, delivering on our commitment to strengthen community spirit and cohesion and remember the fallen."

In the UK, events are focusing on the National Memorial Arboretum in Staffordshire.

The Duchess of Edinburgh is among the guests at the event.

Starmer's trip to Paris comes as European leaders consider how to respond to the election of Donald Trump in the US.

Britain's Prime Minister Keir Starmer (L) greets Chelsea Pensioners on the Place de l'Etoile. Picture: Getty

The Prime Minister had already hoped to "reset" relations with Europe, and the prospect of a second Trump presidency is causing leaders on the continent to discuss what the new US administration will mean for trade and security.

As well as his talks with Mr Macron and French prime minister Michel Barnier, Sir Keir had a breakfast reception with representatives of the British defence community in France.

According to Number 10, Starmer is the first UK prime minister to have attended the Paris commemorations since Churchill joined General Charles de Gaulle in 1944.

It comes as Starmer announced more than £10 million to mark the 80th anniversary of VE Day and VJ day.

French President Emmanuel Macron, right, and British Prime Minister Keir Starmer attend a ceremony in front of the statue of Winston Churchill near the Champs Elysees. Picture: Alamy

The Prime Minister has pledged a "moment of national reflection" in 2025, with events on May 8 to commemorate the 80th anniversary of the allied victory in Europe, and also on August 15 to mark the end of the Second World War.

On Remembrance Sunday, King Charles and veterans observed the traditional two-minute silence at the Cenotaph in central London, as the nation paid its respects.

The King was joined at the cenotaph by Prince William and Princess Kate to pay tribute to those who have lost their lives in war.

Around 10,000 veterans marched past the Cenotaph in Whitehall.

French President Emmanuel Macron, center right, and British Prime Minister Keir Starmer speak during commemorations marking the 106th anniversary of the WWI Armistice. Picture: Alamy

Over 800 serving members from the British Army, the Royal Navy, and Royal Air Force were on duty for the Remembrance services. They were positioned at the Cenotaph as well as Westminster Abbey and Westminster Cathedral.

The Remembrance Sunday services pay tribute to the Armistice of the First World War and other conflicts that involve British and Commonwealth Forces.