Breaking News

National clap for Captain Sir Tom Moore at 6pm, Boris Johnson says

By Kate Buck

Captain Sir Tom Moore will receive a national clap in the UK this evening at 6pm, Boris Johnson has confirmed.

Captain Tom's death at the age of 100 yesterday sent a shockwave around the UK, after he become a beacon of hope for the nation as it dealt with the challenges of the Covid-19 pandemic.

The World War Two veteran raised over £33 million for the NHS by walking laps of his garden last year.

Read more: Nick Ferrari's heartwarming interview with Captain Sir Tom Moore

He was sadly hospitalised with pneumonia in the middle of January, but sadly tested positive for Covid-19 at the end of the month and ultimately lost his battle.

The Prime Minister will hold a Downing Street press conference at 5pm this evening before leading the applause from the steps of Downing Street at 6pm.

Announcing the clap, the Prime Minister said Captain Tom dedicated his life to serving others, and encouraged people to join in a "national clap" in his memory.

Captain Tom died yesterday at the age of 100. Picture: PA

He added: "We all now have the opportunity to show our appreciation for him and all that he stood for and believed in.

"That is why I encourage everyone to join in a national clap for Captain Tom and all those health workers for whom he raised money at 6pm this evening."

The House of Commons fell silent at the start of the weekly PMQs session in memory of Captain Tom and others who have lost their lives as a result of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Read more: Queen leads tributes to Captain Sir Tom Moore after he dies aged 100

Read more: 'He united us all' - Boris Johnson pays tribute to Captain Sir Tom Moore

Speaker Sir Lindsay Hoyle said: "His dignity and determination in raising money to support the NHS charities caught the nation's mood at the most difficult time.

"He exemplified the best of our values."

Captain Tom's grandson today paid an incredible touching and personal tribute to his grandfather, saying he "didn't expect anything" in return for his actions.

Tom Teixeira said he wanted to share his memories of what Captain Tom was like "as a granddad" to James O'Brien and LBC listeners after a deluge of heartwarming messages in support of his actions.

He told James: "He is what you see on TV. He's just a go-getter. He doesn't slow down for anyone, even at 100-years-old with a Zimmer frame.

"I remember growing up with him we'd go ride bikes along a train track in Gravesend and he wouldn't slow down for me. He'd just carry on going."

James asked how Captain Tom reacted to the sudden fame and celebration around his 100 lap challenge.Tom said that his grandfather "always liked a challenge" and being a typical Yorkshireman "got on with it".