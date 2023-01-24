Finalists announced for National Fish and Chip awards - did your local restaurant make the list?

Past winners include Simpsons Fish and Chips in Cheltenham, as a new raft of candidates looks to be crowned best in class. Picture: Alamy

By Will Taylor

Chippies up and down the country are going head to head to be crowned the best in class at the National Fish and Chip Awards.

The annual event honours the best shops in a range of categories, including best restaurants, takeaways and newcomers.

Hosted by Jason Manford, the finest cod cookers in the land will look to be honoured at the National Federation of Fish Friers' awards do at park plaza Westminster Bridge next month.

Here are the shortlisted restaurants in each category ahead of the do on February 23.

Restaurant of the Year

The Cod's Scallops, West Bridgford

Eric’s Fish and Chips, Thornham

Fish City, Belfast

Henry's of Hunstanton, Hunstanton

Chippies will look to join past winners Simpsons Fish and Chips in Cheltenham in lifting an award. Picture: Alamy

Malt and Anchor, Cirencester

Takeaway of the Year

Fishermans Bay, Whitley Bay

Fish Kitchen 1854, Maesycwmmer

Whiteheads Fish and Chips Ltd, Hornsea

Shipdeck, Trethomas

The Bearded Sailor, Pudsey

The Fish Bank, Sherburn in Elmet

Low’s Traditional Fish & Chips, Westhill

Chippies will go head to head to see who's best at making one of Britain's favourite dishes. Picture: Alamy

The Oyster Shell, Bath

Auckley Friery, Doncaster

The Fish Works, Largs

Best Mobile Operator

Pimp My Fish, Burwell

The Hungry Plaice, Holbeach

The Chippie Van, Penrith

Jojo’s Fish & Chips, Stafford

Country Fried, Blackburn

The awards will be held in February. Picture: Alamy

Best Field to Frier (honouring chip excellence)

Pier Point – Torquay

Fiddlers Elbow Fish & Chips in Leintwardine

The Real Food Cafe in Tyndrum

Best Newcomer

Haughton Fish & Chips, Staffordshire

Lighthouse Fisheries of Flamborough, Yorkshire

Hendo’s Fish & Chips, Suffolk

Staff Training and Development

Jacksons Fish and Chips, Newton Abbot

Stones Fish and Chips, Acton

The Chesterford Group, Bishops Stortford

Best Multiple Operator

The Chesterford Group, Hertfordshire

Harlees Fish & Chips, Dorset

Bells Fish & Chips, Durham

Environmental and Sustainability

Fish City, Belfast

Harbour Lights, Falmouth

The Fish Works, Largs

Quality Accreditation

Henleys of Wivenhoe

Codfellas, Ipswich

The Fish Works, Largs