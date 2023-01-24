Tom Swarbrick 4pm - 6pm
Finalists announced for National Fish and Chip awards - did your local restaurant make the list?
24 January 2023, 15:16
Chippies up and down the country are going head to head to be crowned the best in class at the National Fish and Chip Awards.
Listen to this article
Loading audio...
The annual event honours the best shops in a range of categories, including best restaurants, takeaways and newcomers.
Hosted by Jason Manford, the finest cod cookers in the land will look to be honoured at the National Federation of Fish Friers' awards do at park plaza Westminster Bridge next month.
Here are the shortlisted restaurants in each category ahead of the do on February 23.
Restaurant of the Year
The Cod's Scallops, West Bridgford
Eric’s Fish and Chips, Thornham
Fish City, Belfast
Henry's of Hunstanton, Hunstanton
Malt and Anchor, Cirencester
Read more: Millions face being forced to work longer under plans to raise retirement age to 68
Takeaway of the Year
Fishermans Bay, Whitley Bay
Fish Kitchen 1854, Maesycwmmer
Whiteheads Fish and Chips Ltd, Hornsea
Shipdeck, Trethomas
The Bearded Sailor, Pudsey
The Fish Bank, Sherburn in Elmet
Low’s Traditional Fish & Chips, Westhill
The Oyster Shell, Bath
Auckley Friery, Doncaster
The Fish Works, Largs
Read more: Princess Eugenie 'delighted' as reveals she is pregnant with her second child
Best Mobile Operator
Pimp My Fish, Burwell
The Hungry Plaice, Holbeach
The Chippie Van, Penrith
Jojo’s Fish & Chips, Stafford
Country Fried, Blackburn
Best Field to Frier (honouring chip excellence)
Pier Point – Torquay
Fiddlers Elbow Fish & Chips in Leintwardine
The Real Food Cafe in Tyndrum
Read more: X-Ray asylum seekers' wrists to verify their age, minister demands after Afghan murders DJ after posing as 14-year-old
Best Newcomer
Haughton Fish & Chips, Staffordshire
Lighthouse Fisheries of Flamborough, Yorkshire
Hendo’s Fish & Chips, Suffolk
Best Mobile Operator
JoJo’s, Stafford
Pimp My Fish, Newmarket
The Chippie Van, Penrith
Staff Training and Development
Jacksons Fish and Chips, Newton Abbot
Stones Fish and Chips, Acton
The Chesterford Group, Bishops Stortford
Best Multiple Operator
The Chesterford Group, Hertfordshire
Harlees Fish & Chips, Dorset
Bells Fish & Chips, Durham
Environmental and Sustainability
Fish City, Belfast
Harbour Lights, Falmouth
The Fish Works, Largs
Quality Accreditation
Henleys of Wivenhoe
Codfellas, Ipswich
The Fish Works, Largs