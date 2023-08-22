'Distressed' man climbs onto National Gallery roof, forcing police to close off parts of Trafalgar Square

The National Gallery in London, United Kingdom. Picture: Alamy

By Kit Heren

A "distressed" man has climbed onto the roof of the National Gallery, forcing police officers to close it down, along with parts of Trafalgar Square.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

The incident, which started at around 2.35pm, saw police and ambulance workers rush to the central London square.

The emergency service workers have closed local roads as a precaution. People in the gallery itself have had to leave.

A Met Police spokesperson said: "Police were called at 14:35hrs on Tuesday, 22 August to The National Gallery, Trafalgar Square, WC2.

"A man was reported on the roof in a distressed condition.

Read more: Just Stop Oil protestors throw soup over Van Gogh's Sunflowers in the National Gallery

Read more: Oil just stopped: Activists wrestled to the ground as they tried to spray-paint dinosaurs at exhibition

"The London Ambulance Service have also attended and are attempting to make contact with the man.

"Officers have attended and local roads have been closed as a precaution."

The National Gallery said that it had closed temporarily, including an event on Trafalgar Square itself.

"Due to an ongoing incident, we've temporarily closed the National Gallery, including Summer on the Square.

"We'll keep you updated about when we're able to reopen."