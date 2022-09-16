National Moment of Reflection: What is it and when will it be held?

By Emma Soteriou

A National Moment of Reflection is set to be held to commemorate the Queen - here is what it is and when it is taking place.

Millions of mourners are set to descend on London in coming days to pay their respects to Her Majesty.

But tributes can also be paid much closer to home for those unable to get to the capital, with the National Moment of Reflection just one of many ways Brits can get involved.

What is the National Moment of Reflection?

The National Moment of Reflection is intended to mourn the passing of the Queen and reflect on her legacy.

A one-minute silence will be held across the UK, with people overseas also being encouraged to participate.

When will the National Moment of Reflection take place?

The National Moment of Reflection will take place at 8pm on Sunday 18 September.

It is the night before the Queen's state funeral.

How can it be marked?

The silence can be marked at home with friends and family or on the street with neighbours.

Alternatively, it can be held at locally arranged community events and vigils.

How does it differ from the Queen's two-minute silence?

As well as the National Moment of Reflection, a two-minute silence will be held at 11.55am on Monday to conclude the Queen's state funeral.

The national anthem will be played and there will be a lament at around midday.

It will follow the sounding of the Last Post, bringing the Westminster Abbey service to an end.