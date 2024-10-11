'These attacks have to stop': National Museum directors call for end to protests as visitors 'no longer feel safe'

Just Stop Oil protesters glued themselves to Museum wall and then threw tomato soup at Vincent Van Gogh's famous iconic 1888-9 art work 'Sunflowers'. Picture: Alamy

By Emma Soteriou

The National Museum Directors' Council (NMDC) has called for an end to museum protests as visitors 'no longer feel safe'.

Museums and art galleries across the UK have increasingly become the targets of protest action in the last few years, the council said.

The disruption has resulted in "enormous stress" for staff and caused visitors to "no longer feel safe".

It follows five separate protests at the National Gallery since July 2022 - two of which having happened in the last two weeks alone.

One incident saw Vincent Van Gogh's Sunflowers painting targeted at the National Gallery, with soup having been thrown at it.

Three Just Stop Oil supporters last month pleaded not guilty to carrying out the attack.

The council said in a letter - shared by The Art Newspaper - that the two most recent incidents had driven them to speak out on the issue.

"Over the past few years UK museums and galleries, the artworks they contain, and by extension the people who visit and those who work there, have increasingly become the targets of protest action," the open letter said.

"Whilst we respect the right for people to protest, and are often sympathetic to the cause, these attacks have to stop.

"They are hugely damaging to the reputation of UK museums and cause enormous stress for colleagues at every level of an organisation, along with visitors who now no longer feel safe visiting the nation’s finest museums and galleries.

"Since July 2022, the National Gallery alone has been the victim of five separate attacks on iconic paintings such as Vincent van Gogh's Sunflowers, John Constable's The Haywain and Velázquez’s Rokeby Venus.

"Such attacks have caused physical damage to the artworks, distress to visitors and staff alike, and disruption to our collective mission to ensure great art and artefacts are available for everyone, everywhere to enjoy.

"Two of these attacks have happened in the last two weeks, and that is why we have decided now is the moment for us to speak out.

"Our UK museums and galleries are an integral part of society, where free access allows everyone to be inspired by humanity’s greatest achievements.

"The collections we hold are irreplaceable and with each attack we are forced to consider putting more barriers between the people and their artworks to preserve these fragile objects for future generations.

"The world is currently in a very dark place, but these demonstrations now need to be taken away from our museums and galleries so that they can continue to provide light and solace to all."