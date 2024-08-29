National Portrait Gallery appoints first female director who 'wants to cut fossil fuel ties'

Victoria Siddall. Picture: Getty

By Emma Soteriou

The new boss of the National Portrait Gallery is understood to be an environmentalist who is in favour of cuttings ties with the fossil fuel industry.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Victoria Siddall, 46, who was the former director of the Frieze art fair, is the first woman to become director at the National Portrait Gallery.

The gallery has been at the centre of a debate surrounding support for fossil fuel companies in recent years, as BP used to sponsor the annual portrait award.

BP were replaced in 2022 by the law firm Herbert Smith Freehills, which sparked more controversy as their clients have included BP, Chevron and China National Petroleum.

Campaign group Culture Unstained said at the time: “To end your sponsorship deal with BP … only to then replace it with a law firm that has actively enabled BP and others to produce more fossil fuels is a complete climate fail.”

Ms Siddall is not a member of the group but has co-founded Gallery Climate Coalition, which calls on galleries to consider links with companies involved in fossil fuels.

Read more: Just Stop Oil activists who blocked M25 appeal 'manifestly excessive' sentences after rioters given shorter terms

Read more: 'We will help clean up': Just Stop Oil explains protest pause over civil unrest

Victoria Siddall. Picture: Getty

Earlier this year, Ms Siddall also co-founded green campaign group Murmur.

Speaking at the launch in June, she said arts organisations must “get our houses in order” on climate change.

“It’s not that the arts industries are the most globally polluting (they don’t have the biggest footprint) but these galleries and record labels have great tools of communication and if they are leading the way, there would be a great ripple effect,” she said.

Ms Siddall has also previously helped raise £4.9 million in auction donations for the charity ClientEarth.

We have some news… We’re excited to share that Victoria Siddall has been appointed as our new Director, and will take up the post in Autumn 2024.



📷 © Benjamin McMahon pic.twitter.com/7Cd4nJeYEA — National Portrait Gallery (@NPGLondon) August 28, 2024

Ms Siddall said of her appointment: "I’m truly honoured to have the opportunity to lead the National Portrait Gallery, a museum that holds the world’s greatest collection of portraits and is unique in being about people and for people.

"The art within its walls tells stories of human achievement and what unites us as a society, inspiring and shaping our view of the world and our place in it.

"This is perhaps the most exciting time in the NPG’s history, following the recent reopening and Inspiring People project that the team delivered so flawlessly under Nicholas Cullinan’s leadership.

"The perfect stage has been built and I am thrilled to work with my new colleagues, the museum’s trustees and supporters, and of course the artists, as we look to the future and embark on a new chapter."

David Ross, chair of the trustees of the National Portrait Gallery, said: "I am delighted to welcome Victoria Siddall as the new director of the National Portrait Gallery.

"Her strengths as a cultural leader are considerable, as is her knowledge of the art world, understanding of audiences, and international profile.

"I know that she has the vision and determination to build on our recent successes and lead the next stage of the gallery’s development, and I greatly look forward to working with her."