National Trust chairman steps down amid backlash over 'woke' agenda

26 May 2021, 09:24

Tim Parker is due to step down as chairman of the National Trust
Tim Parker is due to step down as chairman of the National Trust. Picture: National Trust/Jake Eastham

By Will Taylor

The National Trust's chairman Tim Parker has stepped down amid a reported bid to oust him amid accusations the charity was pursuing a "woke" agenda.

Mr Parker, who has been in his post for nearly seven years, came under fire after a trust report outlined links between 93 of the group's properties and slavery and colonialism.

It led to accusations of "wokeism", sparking an angry backlash from politicians and pundits, and a reported motion of no confidence bid at the trust's AGM.

Mr Parker has previously stressed the importance of being anti-racist and said the organisation should be clearer about historic sources of wealth.

"The past 15 months, since the first Covid 19 lockdown, have been exceptionally challenging for everyone, including the National Trust," he said in a statement on Tuesday, which confirmed he announced his resignation to trustees on May 18.

"I thank everyone, not least the many thousands of volunteers, for their fantastic work during these difficult times and I am proud that, because of that work, we are now well on track for a full recovery and we can get on with our fundamental task, which is conservation work across our houses, landscapes and collections.

Read more: Callers debate whether National Trust should display plaques highlighting slavery links

"It has been an immense privilege to serve the trust for seven years as chair and, as we emerge from the pandemic, the time is now right for the search to begin for my successor."

Alongside accusations that the National Trust was becoming "woke" under Mr Parker, the group was criticised last year when it said it would have to cut 1,200 roles during the pandemic to save money.

The report, which the trust said was designed to ensure links to colonialism and slavery were "properly represented, shared and interpreted", came as Mr Parker told members he wanted the organisation to be clearer and more transparent about historic sources of wealth.

The trust will now begin searching for a new chairman, its most senior of 50,000 volunteers, and a role which is not paid.

Hilary McGrady, Director General of the National Trust, said: "We are deeply grateful for the time, energy and passion Tim has brought to the role of chair.

"Under his guidance our charity has grown in strength and capability. Its membership has grown from 4.2 million in 2014 to nearly 6 million at the start of the pandemic, and we have managed more than £900m worth of conservation projects during Tim's tenure.

"He leaves us in a strong position, despite the challenges the pandemic has brought. It is a matter of huge gratitude and pride that the places in our care are reopening to visitors."

Latest News

See more Latest News

Cable car crash

Three arrested over Italian cable car crash

EU AstraZeneca

EU takes on AstraZeneca in court over vaccine deliveries

Alexander Lukashenko

Belarusian leader defends flight ‘hijack’ to arrest journalist
Australia beach landing

Plane lands safely on Sydney beach after engine fails

India cyclone

Cyclone makes landfall amid India’s Covid surge

People walk through George Floyd Square (Christian Monterrosa/AP)

Minute’s silence held to remember George Floyd a year after his death

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Boris Johnson is set to hold a Covid-19 press briefing later this afternoon

What time is Boris Johnson’s Covid announcement today and what will he say?
Rishi Sunak made the comments to LBC during an outing in Hartlepool

Chancellor: "All security protocols" followed after PM's phone number found online
Three Covid vaccines have been approved for use in the UK so far

What are the different vaccines for Covid-19? AstraZeneca, Pfizer and Moderna jab comparison

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

'Did Boris call Covid Kung-Flu?': Nick Ferrari puts Cummings' claims to Grant Shapps

'Did Boris call Covid Kung-Flu?': Nick Ferrari puts Cummings' claims to Grant Shapps
The LBC host had a question for Cummings

Iain Dale has a question Dominic Cummings needs to be asked, and may be...
Dominic Cummings is set to give evidence to MPs on Wednesday

Analysis: Dominic Cummings' evidence could be explosive for PM
James O'Brien hears from journalist who realised Government Covid guidance issued without announcement

Journalist tells James O'Brien 'no-one in our area' knew about Covid guidance changing
'The Government deliberately changed Covid guidance without an announcement to cover their back'

'Government deliberately changed Covid guidance without an announcement to cover their back'
James O'Brien reacts to conspiracists who claim Covid jab 'makes you magnetic'

James O'Brien reacts to conspiracists who claim Covid jab 'makes you magnetic'

More Topics

See more More Topics

Coronavirus

Coronavirus

Schools

Schools

Brexit

Brexit

Cladding Crisis

Cladding Crisis

Immigration

Immigration

London

London