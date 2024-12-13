NATO fighters scrambled as Russia launches major attack on Ukraine’s energy grid

NATO fighter jets were scrambled today in response to a devastating Russian attack. Picture: Getty

By Asher McShane

NATO fighter jets have been scrambled in Poland after Russia launched a large-scale aerial attack against Ukraine's energy infrastructure.

Russia has fired around 290 missiles and drones across multiple regions of the country, targeting energy and military facilities.

Of 93 missiles fired, Ukraine shot down 81 - with 11 intercepted by Ukrainian F-16 fighter jets, according to the Kyiv Independent.

NATO jets were scrambled in Poland and along the Alliance’s eastern flank in response.

Ukrainian officials said Russian forces deployed cruise missiles, ballistic missiles, and the Kinzhal air-launched ballistic missiles.

Volodymyr Zelenskyy described the attack as "one of the largest strikes on our energy grid."

2/2 Colpiti gli aeroporti di Kiev-Boryspil, Starokonstantinov ((regione di Khmelnitsky, Chuguev (regione di Kharkov) pic.twitter.com/8sZnGyU73p — Lukyluke31 (@Lukyluke311) December 13, 2024

A police officer walks past cars crushed by the rubble after a Russian missile strike on December 10. Picture: Getty

The Polish Air Force scrambled its fighters as Russian drones and missiles entered western Ukraine.

"This is (Russian President Vladimir) Putin’s 'peace' plan – destroying everything. This is how he wants to negotiate, by terrorizing millions of people," Mr Zelenskyy said.

"Oil gives Putin enough money to believe in impunity. A strong reaction from the world is needed: a massive strike – a massive reaction."

It is the latest Russian strike aimed at crippling Ukraine's electricity system.

The Russian military targeted the Ukrainian power grid, energy minister Herman Halushchenko wrote on his Facebook page. "The enemy continues its terror," he said.

Russian missile fly-over in Ivano-Frankivsk Oblast.



📹Telegram/Zakhid Holovne pic.twitter.com/Ccm74hhQsq — GMan (Ґленн) ☘️🇬🇧🇺🇦🇺🇸🇵🇱🇮🇱🍊🌻 (@FAB87F) December 13, 2024

Mr Halushchenko said energy workers do everything necessary to "minimise negative consequences for the energy system", promising to release more details on damages once the security situation allows it.

Ukraine's air force reported multiple strike drones launched at Ukraine overnight followed by swarms of cruise missiles in the country's air space.

It said Russia also used air-launched ballistic Kinzhal missiles against Ukraine's western regions.

Friday's attack is the latest in a series of such raids that has heightened fears that the Kremlin aims to destroy the country's power generation capacity as the winter sets in.

Emergency services work to rescue civilians trapped under the rubble of a destroyed building after Russian attack on Zaporizhzhia, Ukraine. Picture: Getty

Since launching its invasion in February 2022, Russia has relentlessly pummelled Ukraine's electricity system, resulting in repeated shutdowns of critical heating and drinking water supplies during the bitter winter months in an apparent attempt to break Ukrainian spirits and resolve.

Moscow has declared that the attacks are aimed at hobbling Ukraine's defence industry, thwarting the production of missiles, drones, armoured vehicles and artillery, among other weapons.

A similar massive attack on November 28 involved about 200 missiles and drones and left more than a million households without power until emergency teams restored supplies.

Ukrainian officials have warned that Russia is stockpiling cruise and ballistic missiles for more attacks.

On November 21, Russia for the first time used an intermediate range, hypersonic, ballistic missile to strike an industrial plant in the city of Dnipro, in eastern Ukraine.

Russian President Vladimir Putin described the attack with the Oreshnik missile as retaliation for Ukrainian strikes on Russian territory with longer-range Western weapons. He declared that more attacks with the new weapon could follow.

The Pentagon warned on Wednesday that Russia could use its new missile against Ukraine again soon.

About half of Ukraine's energy infrastructure has been destroyed during the almost three years of war with Russia, and rolling electricity blackouts are widespread.

Kyiv's Western allies have provided Ukraine with air defence systems to help it protect critical infrastructure, but Russia has sought to overwhelm the air defences with combined strikes involving big numbers of missiles and drones.

Russia has held the initiative this year as its military has steadily rammed through Ukrainian defences in the east in a series of slow but steady offensives.