NatWest to close 43 branches in the UK

An exterior view of NatWest Bank... Picture: Getty

By Fran Way

High street banking giant Natwest has confirmed that it is closing 43 branches across the UK in a move to fully transition services online.

Speaking on the matter a Natwest spokesperson said: “As with many industries, most of our customers are shifting to mobile and online banking, because it is faster and easier for people to manage their financial lives.

“We understand and recognise that digital solutions aren’t right for everyone or every situation, and that when we close branches we have to make sure that no-one is left behind.

“We take our responsibility seriously to support the people who face challenges in moving online, so we are investing to provide them with support and alternatives that work for them.”

The closures are set to take place between January and March 2023.

NatWest have said they will be contacting all vulnerable customers who are affected by the closures.

Here is a list of all sites due for closure:

Henley-on-Thames

Thame

Cheltenham Bath Road

Ayr

Dundee

Devizes

Beeston

Berkhamsted

St Neots

Cleethorpes

Broadstone

Market Harborough

Clitheroe

Eastleigh

Shipley

Ilkley

Buxton

Glossop

Aberdeen

Southsea

Tonbridge

Sandbach

Waterlooville

Cheadle

Glasgow

Headington

Caterham

Oxted

Coventry Walsgrave Road

Edinburgh

Gerrards Cross

Lewes High Street

Balham

Uckfield

Addiscombe

Stourbridge

Whitehaven

Wetherby

Potters Bar

Bromsgrove

Wokingham

Bloomsbury Parrs

Upper Parkstone