Shelagh Fogarty 1pm - 4pm
NatWest to close 43 branches in the UK
13 October 2022, 15:04 | Updated: 13 October 2022, 15:10
High street banking giant Natwest has confirmed that it is closing 43 branches across the UK in a move to fully transition services online.
Speaking on the matter a Natwest spokesperson said: “As with many industries, most of our customers are shifting to mobile and online banking, because it is faster and easier for people to manage their financial lives.
“We understand and recognise that digital solutions aren’t right for everyone or every situation, and that when we close branches we have to make sure that no-one is left behind.
“We take our responsibility seriously to support the people who face challenges in moving online, so we are investing to provide them with support and alternatives that work for them.”
READ MORE: 'I am evil, I did this': Nurse accused of killing babies 'wrote confession note,' murder trial hears
READ MORE: Police searching for Leah knocked on the door her remains feared to be in - but only put leaflet through the door
The closures are set to take place between January and March 2023.
NatWest have said they will be contacting all vulnerable customers who are affected by the closures.
Here is a list of all sites due for closure:
Henley-on-Thames
Thame
Cheltenham Bath Road
Ayr
Dundee
Devizes
Beeston
Berkhamsted
St Neots
Cleethorpes
Broadstone
Market Harborough
Clitheroe
Eastleigh
Shipley
Ilkley
Buxton
Glossop
Aberdeen
Southsea
Tonbridge
Sandbach
Waterlooville
Cheadle
Glasgow
Headington
Caterham
Oxted
Coventry Walsgrave Road
Edinburgh
Gerrards Cross
Lewes High Street
Balham
Uckfield
Addiscombe
Stourbridge
Whitehaven
Wetherby
Potters Bar
Bromsgrove
Wokingham
Bloomsbury Parrs
Upper Parkstone