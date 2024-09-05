One dead after Royal Navy helicopter ditches in English Channel during night-time training exercise

File photo of a Royal Navy Merlin MK4 Commando Helicopter. Picture: Alamy

By Kit Heren

One person has died after a Royal Navy helicopter ditched in the English Channel on Wednesday night during a training exercise.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

An investigation into the cause of the incident, which took place off the coast of Dorset, is underway.

Three people were onboard the helicopter at the time, of whom two were rescued. The body of the third service member was recovered, with the coastguard helping in the operation.

The person who died has not been named yet. A second helicopter was involved in the same exercise.

File photo of a Merlin MK4 helicopter. Picture: Alamy

A spokesperson for the Navy said: "It is with great sadness that we must report a member of the Royal Navy has died following a training incident last night.

"Our thoughts are with the family - who have been informed - and all those affected at this sad time. A full investigation will take place.

"The incident involved a Merlin M4K helicopter in the English Channel near Dorset that ditched while conducting night flying exercises with HMS Queen Elizabeth. There were no other fatalities or serious injuries."

Deeply saddened to hear of the tragic death of a member of the Royal Navy.



My thoughts are with the family and loved ones during this painful time.



I pay tribute to @HMSQNLZ ship’s company, particularly those involved in the search and rescue operation. — Keir Starmer (@Keir_Starmer) September 5, 2024

Keir Starmer said he was "deeply saddened to hear of the tragic death of a member of the Royal Navy."

He added: "My thoughts are with the family and loved ones during this painful time."

The PM also paid tribute to the crew of HMS Queen Elizabeth, "particularly those involved in the search and rescue operation."

Defence Secretary John Healey on Thursday. Picture: Alamy

Defence Secretary John Healey called the news "dreadful".

During a visit to HMS Diamond in Portsmouth, Mr Healey said: "Dreadful news. Truly dreadful news.

"I use dreadful because this is what everyone connected to the armed forces, news of personnel in service dying and all my thoughts and the thoughts of those in the wider navy I've been with today are with the family, the friends and the close colleagues of the one we've lost today."

The last accident involving an MK4 Merlin helicopter was in 2010 in Afghanistan while being used by the RAF.

HMS Queen Elizabeth, is "the largest and most powerful vessel ever constructed for the Royal Navy," according to the Navy, and has capacity for as many as 40 aircraft.