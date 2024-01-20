Royal Navy warships collide in Middle East harbour with 'damage sustained', sparking investigation

HMS Bangor and HMS Chiddingfold are pictured among other ships in formation in the Arabian Gulf during exercise Phantom Scope, October 7, 2023. Picture: Alamy

By Christian Oliver

Two Royal Navy warships have collided in a Middle East harbour, sparking an investigation.

HMS Chiddingfold was seen reversing into HMS Bangor off the coast of Bahrain. Footage was subsequently posted to social media.

No individuals were reported as hurt but "some damage was sustained", the Royal Navy said in a statement.

The two Royal Navy warships - denoted as minehunters - had been based in the Middle East to ensure the safe flow of trade through the waters.

Rear Admiral Edward Ahlgren said: "Why this happened is still to be established. We train our people to the highest standards and rigorously enforce machinery safety standards, but unfortunately incidents of this nature can still happen.

"I assure you that a full and thorough investigation is already under way and any changes in procedure that could prevent further incidents will be rapidly implemented.

"In the meantime the UK will continue to play a key part in ensuring the safety of merchant shipping in the region."

Two Royal Navy minehunters collide in Bahrain. H.M.S. Chiddingfold managed to reverse into H.M.S. Bangor in Bahrain, ripping a huge hole in Bangor’s hull. #MineCounterMeasureVessels pic.twitter.com/MGcnvW5Bv8 — Ian Fraser (@Ian_Fraser) January 20, 2024

Ships including HMS Bangor sail in formation in the Arabian Gulf, October, 26. Picture: Alamy

It comes as UK and US forces pounded Houthi rebels with airstrikes this week in Yemen in an effort to stop attacks on merchant shipping in the Red Sea.

The Houthis have launched a series of attacks on vessels since November in the Gulf of Aden and the Red Sea over what they say is an attempt to back Hamas and Palestinians trapped in the Gaza Strip amid Israel's war on Hamas.

The US and its allies have carried out three rounds of air strikes targeting Houthi sites over the last week, to try to deter the militants.

However, the Houthis have launched several attacks in the time since, further endangering ships travelling on a crucial trade route for cargo and energy shipments moving from Asia and the Middle East towards Europe.

The Houthi attacks are one part of wider tensions gripping the region. Iran staged air strikes late on Monday in Iraq, killing at least four people.