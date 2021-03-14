Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe appears in court on new propaganda charges

14 March 2021, 09:53

Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe appeared in court on new charges on Sunday, having been held in Iran since 2016.
Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe appeared in court on new charges on Sunday, having been held in Iran since 2016. Picture: PA

By Joe Cook

British-Iranian mother Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe has appeared in court in Iran on new charges of "propaganda against Iran".

The dual national has been held in Iran since 2016, when she was sentenced to five years in prison over allegations, which she denies, of plotting to overthrow the country's government.

Her new charges come just a week after the 42-year-old was released from house arrest following her detention in the Middle East nation.

Tulip Siddiq, the Labour MP for the Hampstead and Kilburn constituency where Ms Zaghari-Ratcliffe's family live, confirmed that she had appeared in court and was "tried on new charges of 'propaganda against Iran'".

"No verdict was given but it should be delivered within a week," she added.

Read more: Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe has ankle tag removed following five-year detention in Iran

Ahead of the trial, Ms Siddiq tweeted: "The British Embassy were asked by her family to accompany Nazanin to the court this morning, but they said no. I hope she has the strength to do it alone today - and we will all be rooting for her from her home in West Hampstead."

Her lawyer, Hojjat Kermani, told the media “Zaghari-Ratcliffe was fine and calm at the court session", which was held "at branch 15 of the Revolutionary court"

“The trial was held in a calm atmosphere. The final defence was taken. Legally, the court should announce the verdict in a week, but it is up to the judge. I am very hopeful that she will be acquitted," he added.

Read more: Boris Johnson demands immediate release of Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe

On Monday, Nazanin's husband Richard Ratcliffe and daughter Gabriella attended a protest outside the Iranian Embassy in London.
On Monday, Nazanin's husband Richard Ratcliffe and daughter Gabriella attended a protest outside the Iranian Embassy in London. Picture: PA

Ms Zaghari-Ratcliffe was originally arrested at Tehran's Imam Khomeini airport while taking her young daughter Gabriella to see her parents in April 2016.

The charity worker, who was employed by the Thomson Reuters Foundation at the time of her arrest, strongly denies all the charges and rights groups say she was jailed with no evidence and her trial was unfair.

Read more: Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe 'a pawn' in diplomatic row over arms payments, experts claim

The UK has been locked in a high-profile diplomatic tussle over Mrs Zaghari-Ratcliffe's detention and the UK Government has afforded her diplomatic protection, arguing she is innocent and that her treatment by Iran failed to meet obligations under international law.

Ms Zaghari Ratcliffe has been used as a political pawn, according to Nobel Laureate and Iranian human rights lawyer Shirin Ebadi, and civil rights groups like Amnesty International say her trial was unfair and she was jailed with no evidence.

On Thursday, Prime Minister Boris Johnson demanded the "immediate release" of Ms Zaghari-Ratcliffe during a phone call with Iranian President Hassan Rouhani.

A No 10 spokesman said: "The Prime Minister raised the case of Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe and other British-Iranian dual nationals detained in Iran and demanded their immediate release.

"He said that while the removal of Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe's ankle monitor was welcome, her continued confinement remains completely unacceptable and she must be allowed to return to her family in the UK."

Ahead of the court date on Sunday, human rights group Redress commissioned a detailed medical assessment of Ms Zaghari-Ratcliffe, which unveiled the shocking impact of the experience on her mental health.

The report says Mrs Zaghari-Ratcliffe has post-traumatic stress disorder, depression and obsessive stress disorder because of "extremely stressful, traumatising experiences in the prisons of Iran" and the uncertainty surrounding her immediate future.

It also says at the beginning of her sentence in 2016 that Mrs Zaghari-Ratcliffe was interrogated for hours on end, often blindfolded, while in solitary confinement.

Read more: Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe needs 'urgent mental health treatment,' charity warns

Human rights group Redress say Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe has been forced to endure hearing a prison guard's conversations with her daughter (pictured).
Human rights group Redress say Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe has been forced to endure hearing a prison guard's conversations with her daughter (pictured). Picture: PA

Redress says the report also shows she has suffered hair loss, developed obsessive compulsive disorder (OCD) about washing and was repeatedly forced to endure hearing a female prison guard's conversations with her daughter, exacerbating her distress at being separated from her own child.

The charity has called on the Government to recognise her as a victim of torture and has sent the Foreign Secretary the 77-page report it commissioned from the International Rehabilitation Council for Torture Victims (IRCT).

The charity said it based its categorisation of Mrs Zaghari-Ratcliffe as a torture victim on UN standards, and said the assessment's findings were "highly consistent" with Mrs Zaghari-Ratcliffe's allegations of torture and ill-treatment.

Latest News

See more Latest News

Protests in Yangon, Myanmar

At least two shot dead during Myanmar anti-coup protests

Ireland's deputy CMO said the AstraZeneca vaccine should be temporarily suspended

Ireland should suspend Oxford-AstraZeneca jab over clotting concerns, health chief says
US secretary of state Antony Blinken and defence secretary Lloyd Austin

China and North Korea loom as top US officials head to Asia

The FA Cup final is the most high-profile event that will be used to rest the return of spectators

FA Cup final to be used to test return of large crowds to venues
Migrants arrive aboard a dinghy accompanied by a Frontex vessel at the village of Skala Sikaminias, on the Greek island of Lesbos

Watching the watchers: European border agency under fire

Labour is calling for the government to make misogyny a hate crime

Labour urges government to make misogyny a hate crime and increase rapists' sentences

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

The Green Party peer suggested a 6pm curfew for men

Peer Jenny Jones calls for 6pm curfew for men

The Stamp Duty holiday has been extended

New stamp duty holiday rules: The house buying changes Rishi Sunak announced in his Budget
Britain's Chancellor of the Exchequer Rishi Sunak holds the budget box inside his official residence at 11 Downing Street

Budget 2021: Key points at a glance

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Swarbrick on Sunday | Watch live from 10am

Swarbrick On Sunday | Watch live

David Lammy: Meghan and Harry racism debate 'lacks sophistication'

David Lammy: Meghan and Harry racism debate 'lacks sophistication'
'Predatory' kerb crawling be made illegal, demands mother of House of Commons

'Predatory' kerb crawling must be made illegal, demands mother of House of Commons
Chinese regime 'a real threat to liberal democracies,' warns former HK Governor

Chinese regime 'a real threat to liberal democracies,' warns former HK Governor
Clapham vigil 'the start of a movement' despite cancellation, claims organiser

Clapham vigil 'the start of a movement' despite cancellation, claims organiser
Shelagh Fogarty has called out "deviant sexual behaviour" in society, arguing that "we have to call it what it is".

Shelagh Fogarty calls out 'deviant sexual behaviour' in society

More Topics

See more More Topics

Coronavirus

Coronavirus

Schools

Schools

Brexit

Brexit

Donald Trump

Donald Trump

Immigration

Immigration

London

London