Nearly 1,000 migrants crossed Channel yesterday - as a two-year-old boy and three adults dead in double tragedy

6 October 2024, 20:37

Nearly 1,000 migrants crossed the English Channel on small boats on the day that four people, including a two-year-old boy, died in the strait.
Nearly 1,000 migrants crossed the English Channel on small boats on the day that four people, including a two-year-old boy, died in the strait. Picture: Alamy

By Chay Quinn

Nearly 1,000 migrants crossed the English Channel on small boats on the day that four people, including a two-year-old boy, died in the strait.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

973 people aboard 17 boats were intercepted by Border Force vessels on Sunday - the highest number on a single day in 2024 so far.

The Home Office confirmed the figures on Sunday - a day after the two-year-old boy was 'trampled to death' in a dinghy in the strait.

Read More: Migrants could be housed in hotels for up to three more years due to asylum backlog

Read More: Boris Johnson suspected Macron was 'weaponising' Channel migrants to punish UK for Brexit

A woman and two men were also killed, French authorities confirmed.

France's maritime prefect confirmed the tragedy which took place on Saturday morning aboard two overcrowded boats.

The incident took place in French waters.

France's Interior Minister called it as "terrible tragedy" and said people smugglers "have the blood of these people on their hands".

Local newspaper, La Voix Du Nord, has reported that three people had died off Calais and one near Boulogne, with rescue operations ongoing.

A local official is due to give a press conference in Calais later.

A group of people thought to be migrants are brought in to Dover, Kent,
The Home Office confirmed that 395 migrants arrived in the UK crossed the English Channel on Friday. Picture: Alamy

The French interior minister Bruno Retailleau posted on X about the incident.

He said: "Today several people died trying to cross the Channel. A child was trampled to death in a boat.

"A terrible tragedy that must make us all aware of the tragedy that is unfolding.

"The people smugglers have the blood of these people on their hands and our government will intensify the fight against these mafias who are getting rich by organising these crossings of death."

Read more: Child dies of rabies after parents discover bat in bedroom

Read more: Missing mum Victoria Taylor’s ‘cap’ and ‘rucksack’ found in search along North Yorkshire river path

The fatal incident comes after the Home Office confirmed that 395 migrants arrived in the UK crossed the English Channel on Friday in the first arrivals in five days.

The latest arrivals, who had travelled in seven boats, bring the total for the year to 25,639.

This compares to 25,330 by the same date last year and 33,611 in 2022.

Some of those arriving on Friday were pictured wearing life jackets as they were brought to shore at Dover on a Border Force vessel.

The arrivals came on the same day as the UK and other G7 nations agreed an anti-smuggling action plan designed to boost co-operation on the issue following talks in Italy.

The Home Office said this includes joint investigations and intelligence-sharing in a bid to target criminal smuggling routes.

The action plan also details "working collaboratively" with social media companies to monitor the internet and different platforms to prevent them being used to enable migrant smuggling and people trafficking.

This includes calling on social media companies "to do more to respond to online content that advertises migrant smuggling services".

Pollster says Labour must develop clear small boats strategy to hold off Reform

A Home Office spokesman said: "We all want to end dangerous small boat crossings, which threaten lives and undermine our border security.

"As we have seen with so many recent devastating tragedies in the Channel, the people-smuggling gangs do not care if the vulnerable people they exploit live or die, as long as they pay.

"We will stop at nothing to dismantle their business models and bring them to justice.

"We are making progress, bolstering our personnel numbers in the UK and abroad. Our new Border Security Command will strengthen our global partnerships and enhance our efforts to investigate, arrest and prosecute these evil criminals."

A group of people thought to be migrants are brought in to Dover, Kent, onboard a Border Force vessel following a small boat incident in the Channel. Picture date: Friday October 4, 2024.
The government said they will "stop at nothing" to stop small boat crossings. Picture: Alamy

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

A satellite image provided by the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration showing Tropical Storm Milton off the coast of Mexico

Hurricane Milton grows stronger as it heads towards Florida

A close-up of Christopher Ciccone

Madonna’s younger brother, Christopher Ciccone, dies aged 63

An aerial view of the village of Donja Jablanica in Bosnia following a landslide

International rescuers arrive in Bosnia after devastating floods and landslides

Four personal belongings have been found in the search for Victoria Taylor

'Dangerous' weather 'may impact Victoria Taylor search' after missing mum's cap and rucksack found by river

Smoke rises in Dahiyeh, Beirut, Lebanon, after Israeli air strikes

Israeli strike on Gaza mosque kills 19 as bombardment of Beirut intensifies

A damaged house behind fragments of a Russian military plane that was shot down on the outskirts of Kostyantynivka in the Donetsk region of Ukraine

Man dies as Russia strikes Ukraine with drones and missiles

A Tunisian voter casts her ballot at a polling station

Tunisians vote in third presidential election since Arab Spring

Iain Dale questions the goverment's actions over their first 100 days

93 days in and the government already runs the risk of cementing their reputation as 'divided, incompetent and on the take'
The disgraced surgeon is in prison for undertaking 'unapproved' procedures on cancer patients

Disgraced breast surgeon jailed for ‘unnecessary’ procedures on over 1,000 patients to be stripped of £1m pension

Jay Cartmell's parents have paid tribute to their son

'The best boy that anyone could wish for': Parents pay tribute to son, 8, who died after gun went off in farm tragedy

Pope Francis waves from his studio window

Pope names 21 new cardinals, cementing mark on prelates who will elect successor

Sue Gray has resigned

Sue Gray quits role as Starmer's chief of staff after position risked becoming 'distraction' to Government

This Satellite image provided by NOAA shows Hurricane Kirk, Wednesday, Oct. 2, 2024 in the Atlantic Ocean. (NOAA via AP)

Brits face 'heavy rain' and 'strong wind' as aftermath of Hurricane Kirk set to hit UK

Sue Gray Attends The Covid Inquiry In Belfast

Labour minister sidesteps questions on future for Sue Gray as rumours swirl over dismissal

Several wallabies have been spotted in Nottinghamshire

Multiple wild wallabies spotted in Nottinghamshire prompts wildlife experts to ask public to report new sightings

appea;

Appeal to trace owner of emaciated dog who's 'never felt grass under her feet' and abandoned in faeces-strewn crate

Latest News

See more Latest News

The girl has suffered 'life changing injuries' in the attack outside Westminster Academy

Man, 35, arrested over west London school acid attack that left girl, 14, scarred for life bailed
Rachel Reeves (L), Chancellor of the Exchequer and Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer applaud as Angela Rayner, Deputy Prime Minister and Secretary of State for Levelling Up, Housing and Communities

Seven million workers to receive sick pay 'from their first day of work' under new Labour plans
APTOPIX Election 2024 Trump

Elon Musk makes first appearance at Trump rally with dire words

Amanda Abbington said she has received "hundreds" of death and rape threats since lodging complaints against her former Strictly Come Dancing partner Giovanni Pernice

Amanda Abbington claims she felt 'relief' when cancer scare meant she could quit Strictly Come Dancing
Election 2024 Trump

Trump calls for victory in return to assassination attempt site

The PM has called out the "vile hatred" against Jews and Muslims

Starmer slams 'vile hatred' against UK Jews and Muslims as he calls for end of 'cycle of violence' in Middle East
Bodies are pulled from the rubble of the collapsed building during a rescue operation after Israeli attack on a mosque near al-Aqsa Martyrs Hospital in Deir al-Balah, Gaza

Israeli airstrike on Gaza school and mosque kills 24 and injures 93

Republican Presidential Candidate Former President Trump Holds Rally In Butler, Pennsylvania

Elon Musk joins Donald Trump on stage as he holds rally at site of attempted assassination

North Korea China

North Korea, China mark 75 years of close ties as others question relationship

Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump (Evan Vucci/AP)

Trump returns to site of failed assassination bid in Pennsylvania

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Crowded Piccadilly Line train at station on London Underground

Piccadilly Line to part-close this weekend for two weeks: Here's what you need to know

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?

Royals

See more Royals

Helen Holland lost her fight for life after being hit by a police motorbike

Met Police officer charged over death of great-grandmother, 81, hit by motorbike in royal escort through London
Kate Middleton beamed as she met the inspirational young photographer.

Princess Kate returns to royal duties as she meets 'inspirational' young girl battling cancer
Prince Harry meets with fellow Royal during flying visit to South Africa without wife Meghan Markle

Prince Harry meets with fellow Royal during flying visit to South Africa without wife Meghan Markle

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Andrew Marr offers his opinion on assisted dying

Andrew Marr: Should we make it much easier for people who are dying to end their lives?

For Israeli-Palestinian peace, we need the international community to be a midwife, not an architect, writes Eran Nissan

For Israeli-Palestinian peace, we need the international community to be a midwife, not an architect
Traditional steelmaking is ending at Port Talbot

End of traditional steelmaking at Port Talbot cannot lead to 'managed decline' - we need a clear vision for the future
Heritage erased and economic uncertainty: the closure of the blast furnaces at Port Talbot marks the end of an era, writes Charlotte Brumpton-Childs.

Heritage erased and economic uncertainty: the closure of the blast furnaces at Port Talbot marks the end of an era
At 47% of the national minimum wage, how maternity pay is 'excessive' is truly beyond me.

At 47% of the national minimum wage, how maternity pay is 'excessive' is truly beyond me

The Scottish Tory leadership race is over— but the headaches are only beginning, writes Gina Davidson.

The Scottish Tory leadership race is over— but the headaches are only beginning

Feargal Sharkey is teaming up with LBC's Nick Ferrari to audit Britain's rivers

I'm teaming up with LBC to reveal state of Britain's rivers - we need to shock people into action, writes Feargal Sharkey
Keir Starmer and his wife Victoria

We're starting to learn what Starmerism means but he has to make sure the cracks don't shatter his vision
Starmer's plan to tackle unemployment has a major flaw – can he see it?

Starmer's opportunity: How understanding health can help benefit claimants find work

AI's Energy Demands Are Soaring – Can Labour’s Clean Power Vision Keep Up?

AI's energy demands are soaring – Can Labour’s clean power vision keep up?

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit