Breaking News

Nearly 2,000 migrants arrived in the UK last week in new record for 2021

13 September 2021, 15:56 | Updated: 13 September 2021, 16:13

Breaking News
Breaking News. Picture: Global

By Daisy Stephens

A record-breaking number of migrants arrived in the UK last week, with nearly 2,000 making the journey across the English Channel.

A total of 1,959 people crossed the Channel from France in the week to September 10 - the highest total for any seven-day period in 2021, data compiled and analysed by the PA news agency shows.

It comes as more crossings were under way on Monday amid reports of cooler and slightly overcast weather on the south coast, with breezy but clear conditions at sea.

Several young children were among a group seen arriving in Dungeness, Kent, while immigration officers were pictured tending to a woman who had been taken ill after she was brought ashore on a stretcher by police and members of the RNLI.

Read more: 'Armoured jet skis to be used by Border Force' to spin back migrant boats

Read more: Body found in Channel 'not linked to migrant crossings'

At least 14,400 people have crossed to the UK on board small boats this year.

Figures for the most recent seven-day period, covering the week to September 12, show that 1,876 people arrived.

The total for 2021 so far is already over 6,000 higher than the number of people who made the crossing in 2020.

This story is being updated.

Latest News

See more Latest News

A signpost for Broadway in New York (Martin Keene/PA)

Tony Awards line-up revealed as Broadway begins journey back to normality
A teacher and students wear face masks during a lesson, at the Isacco Newton high school, in Rome (Andrew Medichini/AP)

Students return to Italian classrooms with teachers required to have green pass
Members of the new government pose for an official picture at the Presidential Palace in Baabda, east of Beirut, Lebanon, on Monday (Dalati Nohra/Lebanese Official Government/AP)

Lebanon’s new government asked to resume bailout talks with IMF
Family have urged people to come forward about Tanya Fear.

Tanya Fear: Family appeal for information in search for missing actress
Militant cleric Abu Rusdan, centre, is escorted by security officers after his trial hearing at a district court in Jakarta, Indonesia (Tata Syufiana/AP)

Suspected militant leader held by Indonesia’s counter-terrorism squad
The Chief Medical Officers have said all healthy 12 to 15-year-olds should be offered one jab

Covid vaccines to be offered to healthy 12 to 15-year-olds, Chief medics decide

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Boris Johnson is holding a press conference on Tuesday

National insurance: What time is Boris Johnson's press conference and what will he say?
Boris Johnson is set to hold a Covid-19 press briefing later this afternoon

What time is Boris Johnson’s Covid announcement today and what will he say?
Rishi Sunak made the comments to LBC during an outing in Hartlepool

Chancellor: "All security protocols" followed after PM's phone number found online

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Brexit: M&S chief slams EU's 'pointless bureaucracy' as fresh food delayed by 24 hours

Brexit: M&S chief slams EU's 'pointless bureaucracy' as fresh food delayed by 24 hours
Vaccine passports 'still a potential tool' for Government, says Thérèse Coffey

Vaccine passports 'still a potential tool' for Government, says Thérèse Coffey
'I'd rather Insulate Britain shut down supermarkets than disrupt commuters': James O'Brien caller

James O'Brien caller would rather 'Insulate Britain shut down supermarkets'
The furious mother was speaking to LBC's Nick Ferrari

M25 Protest: 'Furious' mother rages daughter 'left in bits' by climate change demo
'You've ruined your cause': Driver takes on Insulate Britain supporter over chaotic M25 protests

'You've ruined your cause': Driver takes on Insulate Britain supporter
The Work and Pensions Secretary was speaking to LBC's Nick Ferrari

Thérèse Coffey 'not aware' of report saying tax hike could prompt family breakdown

More Topics

See more More Topics

Coronavirus

Coronavirus

Schools

Schools

Brexit

Brexit

Cladding Crisis

Cladding Crisis

Immigration

Immigration

London

London