Brits want new assisted dying laws to go even further, poll reveals

13 November 2024, 08:15 | Updated: 13 November 2024, 08:33

Families of those harmed by the existing ban on assisted dying gather outside Houses of Parliament as the Private Member’s Bill to legalise assisted dying is formally tabled by Kim Leadbeater
Families of those harmed by the existing ban on assisted dying gather outside Houses of Parliament as the Private Member’s Bill to legalise assisted dying is formally tabled by Kim Leadbeater. Picture: Alamy
By Natasha Clark

Nearly half of Brits want MPs to go even further with new assisted dying laws, a new poll for LBC shows.

46 per cent of the UK public want to see assisted dying for those with a non-terminal or degenerative illness, Savanta research reveals.

The new draft law, published yesterday, would see that limited to those who have just six months left to live.

And it won't apply for those with long term health conditions for people who have a lower quality of life, like Multiple sclerosis.

Half support it for terminal diseases with a longer life expectancy than just six months, and just 18 per cent oppose that.

New details of the new law which were revealed yesterday say that it will have to be signed off by two doctors and a High Court Judge.

Anyone found to have coerced someone into ending their life early could face 14 years in prison.

However the research also revealed huge concern at the idea of new laws, saying it might make people who are ill feel pressured to end their lives early - due to cost or inconvenience.

Younger people aged 18 to 34 have particular concerns - with 67 per cent saying they were worried about this, compared to 57 per cent of over 55s.

Emma Levin, Associate Director at Savanta says: “Building on our earlier research, our polling suggests there are significant levels of support among the UK public for the legalisation of assisted dying - in the abstract. Perhaps surprisingly, support remains high even in the absence of a terminal illness, and among older people.

"That being said, there continues to be widespread concern that people could be pressured into taking their own life prematurely. Campaigners for the legalisation of assisted dying will need to convince the public of the safeguards put in place to stop this happening."

MPs will vote on the new laws for the first time on November 29.

But many are worried about the implications for the NHS, for end of life care, and the struggling court service.

Kim Leadbeater, the Labour MP pushing this through, told LBC yesterday that it would help to end horrific deaths.

She said she had listened to all sides of the debate to make the new laws with as many safeguards against abuse as possible.

The Prime Minister, Sir Keir Starmer, has insisted he won't be telling anyone how to vote.

He previously backed the move in 2015, but hasn't made up his mind on how to vote yet.

However, Health Secretary Wes Streeting and Justice Secretary Shabana Mahmood have said they won't be supporting it.

