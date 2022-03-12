Pedestrian killed and passenger fighting for his life after car ploughs into house

The car ploughed into the house in Neasden. Picture: Alamy

By Will Taylor

A pedestrian has been killed and a man is fighting for his life in hospital after a car ploughed into a house.

A white BMW hit the pedestrian, thought to be in his 30s, before colliding into the house on the A406 in Neasden, North West London, on Friday.

Police arrested a man in his 40s on suspicion of dangerous driving and was taken to hospital for treatment for "non-life threatening" injuries.

His passenger, in his 50s, is fighting for his life in hospital.

The house received "significant" structural damage, according to the Metropolitan Police, and lane closures on the A406 were put in place as work to remove the car and ensure the building is safe got under way.

Anyone with any information about the incident can call the Serious Collision Investigation Unit on 020 8246 9820, ref 7729/11mar.