Neighbour of 12-year-old knife murderer erected barbed wire, metal bars to keep 'twisted in the head' boy out

The neighbour of one of the two 12-year-olds found guilty of stabbing Shawn Seesahai (right) to death with a machete has described the boy as 'twisted in the head'. Picture: Alamy/Social Media

By Lauren Lewis

The neighbour of one of the two 12-year-olds found guilty of stabbing a man to death with a machete has described the boy as 'twisted in the head'.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

The neighbour said the 12-year-old was a "nasty piece of work" and described erecting a barbed wire perimeter, metal bars and installing 24 hour CCTV around the house to try to keep the "scum" out.

The two boys cannot be named due to their age but they are believed to be the youngest knife murderers in the UK following their conviction on Monday.

Shawn Seesahai, 19, died after being stabbed in the heart on Stowlawn playing fields in East Park, Wolverhampton last November.

Mr Seesahai was struck on his back, legs and skull while the fatal wound to his back was more than 20cm deep and "almost came out" of his chest after going "through his heart".

Although CPR was administered to him, he died at the scene.

The 12-year-olds looked to blame each other during the trial at Nottingham Crown Court but prosecutors said they were jointly responsible for the savage attack.

Shawn Seesahai, 19, died after being stabbed in the heart on Stowlawn playing fields in East Park, Wolverhampton last November. Picture: Alamy

Read more: Father and son who hired hijab-wearing female assassin for revenge killing face life sentences

Residents have now accused one of the youths of posting fireworks through letterboxes, damaging streetlights and stealing scooters, describing him as a "nasty piece of work".

"You could see he was carrying a knife. I told the police he was carrying and I told the social services he was carrying a knife," one man told The Telegraph.

"He was out every night of the week. He was in gangs. Gang members would be in that alley waiting for him.

"I don't want him breaking into my house when I'm out. I barbed-wired it all. I screened the window.

"His friend was always with him. They were always together, pinching, night after night. Scum, that's all he was."

He told The Times he "was out pinching every night of the week".

He added: "I was sick of it. The police were bringing him back every night of the week. They'd wake me up, banging my door.

"The police did two raids, the neighbours told me. They arrested him and social services were always here. The police smashed my gate off when they were coming to get him."

Read more: Barrister given only ‘basic instructions’ and no helmet died after jet ski crash on Dubai honeymoon, inquest hears

A forensic blue tent by the police cordon in East Park, Wolverhampton. Picture: Alamy

Mr Seesahai had travelled to the UK from the Caribbean for cataract surgery and had been staying in Birmingham while recovering from the treatment.

The teenager was able to start planning for the future and think about getting an education, prosecutor Michelle Heeley KC said.

She added: "These two boys engaged in a joint attack upon a man who had done nothing wrong, a man with no weapon, who was utterly defenceless on the ground.”

Mr Seesahai's mother Manashwary described her son as "very loving".

She said: "He's always there for us, a very protected child. He helped his father [at work] with all the tools, he helped me [at] home with the chores, he loved to do that.

"He didn't finish school, so after he came here and finished the eye surgery, he said when he felt better he'd finish off school and have his dream.

"He'd always say 'Mom, I want to work, I want my own house, I want my own car.' He'd always say 'Mom, I will be shining'."