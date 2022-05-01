Neil Parish meant to look at 'Dominator' farm machinery, friends claim

1 May 2022, 19:40

Friends have claimed Neil Parish wanted to look at Dominator combine harvesters
Friends have claimed Neil Parish wanted to look at Dominator combine harvesters. Picture: Alamy

By Daisy Stephens

Neil Parish was trying to look at a type of farm machinery called a 'Dominator' when he claimed to accidentally end up watching porn in the House of Commons, his friends have said.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Colin Slade, a councillor in Devon and a friend of Mr Parish, said he had heard from other friends that the MP was looking for "a brand of tractor named Dominator".

He said he had ended up instead on a website with "a very similar name", adding: "You can see easily where that would go."

Read more: Neil Parish resigns after watching porn in Commons - but says he meant to look at tractors

Read more: MPs 'plan Commons clean-up' in wake of porn scandal

The Claas Dominator is a type of combine harvester.

Despite the fact Mr Parish said he was trying to look at pictures of tractors when he ended up on the website, Mr Slade - a deputy chairman of the Tiverton and Honiton Conservative Association - said the explanation made sense.

"I believe it to be true," he said.

Mr Parish, who has been MP for Tiverton and Honiton since 2010, caused alarm to two colleagues who witnessed him watching pornography on his mobile phone - actions that ultimately cost the long-standing parliamentarian his political career.

His explanation that a search for tractors led to the first supposedly accidental viewing has prompted puzzlement about how he went from farm machinery to adult material.

Read more: Chris Bryant says he was 'touched up' by senior MPs amid outcry at Parliament's culture

Read more: UK security services on alert for Russia 'targeting power stations and ministers'

The 65-year-old had fought to stay on as MP after it emerged he was the subject of the complaint.

But on Saturday he said he recognised the "furore" he caused and said he would resign.

In an interview with BBC South West, he said: "The situation was, funnily enough it was tractors I was looking at, so I did get into another website with sort of a very similar name and I watched it for a bit, which I shouldn't have done.

"My crime, my most biggest crime, is that on another occasion I went in a second time, and that was deliberate.

"That was sitting waiting to vote on the side of the chamber."

The scandal added to debate about the presence of a misogynistic culture in Government.

It came after an article in the Mail on Sunday accused Angela Rayner of trying to distract Boris Johnson in the House of Commons by crossing and uncrossing her legs.

The paper included a quote from one MP saying Ms Rayner "knows she can't compete with Boris's Oxford Union debating training, but she has other skills which he lacks".

Ms Rayner previously hit out at the "sexism and classism" she says were behind the newspaper publishing the story.

Latest News

Mariupol’s Museum of Local Lore that burned down after shelling in an area controlled by Russian-backed separatist forces

Evacuations under way in Mariupol, says UN

Riot police at a May Day demonstration march in Paris

May Day rallies in Europe urge more help for workers as inflation bites
A chemical plant near Cologne in Germany

Quitting Russian oil by late summer ‘realistic’, says Germany
A home destroyed by the tornado in Andover, Kansas

Kansas tornado generated 165mph winds as it destroyed homes

Rescue workers on a crane over the collapsed residential building in Changsha

Woman rescued 50 hours after China building collapse

Virus Outbreak China

China’s zero-Covid restrictions curb May 1 holiday travel

A plane flying

Italy and Greece relax Covid restrictions ahead of tourist season
Nancy Pelosi and Volodymyr Zelensky

Nancy Pelosi meets Ukrainian president in Kyiv

Satellite image showing damage at the Azovstal steelworks in Mariupol

UN working to evacuate civilians from Mariupol

Italy May Day

May Day rallies in Europe honour workers and protest at governments

