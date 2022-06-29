Nelson Piquet apologises to Lewis Hamilton over N-word slur but denies racial intent

29 June 2022, 14:58

Nelson Piquet has apologised to Lewis Hamilton
Nelson Piquet has apologised to Lewis Hamilton. Picture: Alamy

By Daisy Stephens

Nelson Piquet has apologised "wholeheartedly" after using an offensive expression when discussing Lewis Hamilton in an interview last year, but insisted the word was not used with the intention of being racially offensive.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Former Formula One world champion Piquet, 69, was reported to have the Portuguese word for 'the N word' towards Hamilton following the 2021 British Grand Prix.

He said the word is used "colloquially" in the language to mean "guy or person" and was "never intended to offend".

"I would like to clear up the stories circulating in the media about a comment I made in an interview last year," said the champion.

"What I said was ill thought out, and I make no defence for it, but I will clarify that the term used is one that has widely and historically been used colloquially in Brazilian Portuguese as a synonym for 'guy' or 'person' and was never intended to offend.

Nelson Piquet suggested the word had a different meaning in Brazilian Portuguese
Nelson Piquet suggested the word had a different meaning in Brazilian Portuguese. Picture: Alamy

"I would never use the word I have been accused of in some translations. I strongly condemn any suggestion that the word was used by me with the aim of belittling a driver because of his skin colour.

"I apologise wholeheartedly to anyone that was affected, including Lewis, who is an incredible driver, but the translation in some media that is now circulating on social media is not correct. Discrimination has no place in F1 or society and I am happy to clarify my thoughts in that respect."

Read more: 'Time for action': Lewis Hamilton hits back after Nelson Piquet used N-word slur

Read more: Putin a 'lunatic with small man syndrome' says minister as PM blasts 'toxic masculinity'

Brazilian Piquet, a three-time world champion, was reported to have been discussing a collision between Hamilton and rival Max Verstappen on the opening lap at Silverstone, which saw the Dutchman retire from the race.

Hamilton responded to the story on social media by insisting "archaic mindsets" needed to change and was supported by Formula One and his team Mercedes, who both condemned Piquet.

The PA news agency understands that Piquet's access to the Formula One paddock was likely to be revoked if he did not publicly apologise.

Hamilton said he has been "surrounded by these attitudes and targeted my whole life"
Hamilton said he has been "surrounded by these attitudes and targeted my whole life". Picture: Alamy

Seven-time world champion Hamilton posted on Twitter: "It's more than language. These archaic mindsets need to change and have no place in our sport.

"I've been surrounded by these attitudes and targeted my whole life. There has been plenty of time to learn. Time has come for action."

An F1 statement read: "Discriminatory or racist language is unacceptable in any form and has no part in society. Lewis is an incredible ambassador for our sport and deserves respect.

"His tireless efforts to increase diversity and inclusion are a lesson to many and something we are committed to at F1."

Mercedes said in a statement that they condemned "in the strongest terms any use of racist or discriminatory language of any kind".

Read more: 'I will never unsee that': Dominic Raab mocked after winking at Angela Rayner

Read more: Dramatic moment man is rescued from under a train after 'falling through the gap'

"Lewis has spearheaded our sport's efforts to combat racism, and he is a true champion of diversity on and off track," Mercedes said.

"Together, we share a vision for a diverse and inclusive motorsport, and this incident underlines the fundamental importance of continuing to strive for a brighter future."

Fellow Mercedes driver George Russell and Ferrari's Charles Leclerc also gave Hamilton their full backing by posting messages of support on Twitter.

